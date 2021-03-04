Fashion changing? – The New York Times





Want to know more about this topic? On March 11, join New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman and industry leaders like Olivier Rousteing and Pierpaolo Piccioli as they debate how the industry can make real change. RSVP here. But there’s still a very long way to go When it comes to the power structure of established brands and the designers who represent them, the black representation is incredibly small. Of the 64 brands we contacted, only Off-White has a black CEO and this man, Virgil Abloh, is also the founder. Of the 69 designers or creative directors of these companies, only four are black. (One of them, Mr. Abloh, runs two brands: Off-White and Louis Vuitton mens wear; the others are Olivier Rousteing of Balmain; Rushemy Botter, a co-creator of Nina Ricci; and Kanye West.) number has just decreased. by one when LVMH and Rihanna take a break from her fashion house Fenty. There had been a black woman at the head of a great Parisian luxury brand. Now there is none. Five prominent designer jobs have emerged since the summer. Four went to white men and one to Gabriela Hearst, a Latina from Uruguay. And among the brands we looked at, only six of them and three of their parent companies, to work with the Black in Fashion Council. These companies are all American, despite the fact that the council works with other international organizations. Of the 15 SOEs in this group, seven have boards with at least one black director. Of these, two (Capri and Ralph Lauren) have more than one. Retail establishments and magazines also lack black representation in management. Two of the seven retailers who responded, or whose C-suite information was publicly available, have a single black member of the management team. The others don’t. Two of the nine magazines we reviewed, which included international editions of Vogue, Harpers Bazaar and Elle, are run by black editors. Of the retailers we surveyed, two had joined the 15 Percent Pledge: Bloomingdales and, this month, Moda Operandi. A company, MatchesFashion, published its own breakdown of how designers self-declared their ethnicity, but out of 715 designers, 223 had not responded. Among magazines, Vogue and InStyle signed the pledge, pledging to command at least 15% black talent, including photographers and writers.

