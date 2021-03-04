Men’s shoes: smart slip-on sneakers for men | Most Wanted Products





List of men’s slip-on sneakers: Product Price Bourge Vega-z1 Men’s Running Shoes 599 to 625 rupees Campus Oxyfit Men’s Running Shoes Rs 709 to 1,299 Sparx Sx0406g Men’s Running Shoes 767 to 1,299 rupees Puma Unisex-Adult Dare Sneakers Running Shoe 2 199 to 2 399 rupees Skechers Go Run Focus-Raptor Men’s Running Shoe 5,499 Rs Reebok Men’s Ease Slip-On Training Shoes 1,879 to 2,499 rupees These slip-on shoes have a mesh upper that will provide both comfort and breathability. Slip-on shoes are stylish and will provide a sock-like fit. The shoes are perfect for physical exercises and also for casual wear. The shoes have a regular shoe width and a round toe. A slip-on athletic shoe offers the ease of a slipper with an aesthetic and construction suitable for running, walking, and other physical activities. When it comes to slip-on athletic shoes, there is a plethora of models available ranging from athletic shoes that provide comfort and performance to canvas athletic shoes that can withstand everyday wear. If you find it unnecessary to tie laces and want to avoid the mess of uncoated shoes, a slip-on athletic shoe would be a welcome change. Slip-on shoes can be paired with all kinds of outfits and during training they will look great with shorts, sweatpants, tights and more. Check out some slip-on athletic shoe options available on Amazon: The black pair would be a versatile choice and would match all kinds of outfits. These Campus athletic shoes are made with a newly designed sole for improved comfort and cushioning. The athletic shoe’s “oxyfit” feature provides durable cushioning with its plush-touch lining. The shoes have a lightweight midsole for long term cushioning. The shoes will provide instant comfort. The shoes have a mesh upper in the dark shade of black. These smart, slip-on running shoes from Sparx feature a breathable mesh upper. The only material of this shoe is phylon. The shoes feature elastic bands on the top which can be attached to the side with Velcro. The shoes are medium in width and would be perfect for all kinds of physical activity. The slip-on shoes also feature the brand’s logo on the upper. This style of slip-on shoe from Puma is designed from a new silhouette inspired by training. The sock construction with its soft lining will provide a snug fit around your foot, while the elastic strap with a bold rubberized PUMA print will provide the necessary support while walking and running. The mesh upper will enhance breathability, while the injected EVA midsole will create lightweight cushioning with rubber pods to provide the traction needed for all kinds of exercise. The shoes have a rubber outsole and are of lightweight construction. Keep your workout sleek, stylish and well-cushioned in the Skechers GOrun Focus – Raptor. These running shoes feature lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO cushioning and an Air Cooled Goga Mat sockliner system for enhanced comfort and performance. The breathable sockliner provides high rebound cushioning and a soft woven mesh fabric and synthetic upper ensure a comfortable, seamless fit. Colorful synthetic haptic-style side overlay design at the toe and heel provides added durability. The shoes also feature a heel cover panel with a slip-on top loop and stitched soft collar trim detail. The soft padded collar provides supreme comfort and natural expansion to fit your feet perfectly. Look stylish and edgy with these Ease Slip-On shoes from Reebok which are just perfect for your next workout. The two-tone mesh in the upper will add to your sporty style and the Memory Tech sock liner will provide extra comfort during physical training. The shoes are made with a rubber outsole that will provide maximum grip. The two-tone knitted mesh upper is stylish and will ensure that your feet are comfortable at all times. DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.

