Fashion, Apparel and Merchandising Program Keeps Top of Mask Design | Culture

Face masks have come a long way since they began to be widely produced almost a year ago.

Elizabeth Shorrock, assistant professor of fashion, clothing and merchandising, is the one who started a project to obtain masks for the community of Morgantown. Originally, with the intention of designing and producing masks for workers at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, other users in the community wanted to get involved.

It took about two weeks to get the prototype right, Shorrock said. That’s all we did; we worked six hours a day and sometimes five or six days a week just pumping masks for Ruby.

In terms of the design of these masks, the crucial part was finding a way to hold the mask in place and secure it around the nose.

We were concerned about the bridge of the nose, we experimented with many different materials to pinch it, and ended up finding that bread ties were the best solution, Shorrock said. We stacked three bread ties along the bridge and asked Kroger to donate thousands of bread ties that we used, but now you can kind of create that effect with seams that go right up the middle of the mask. .

New requirements from the CDC have now suggested that doubling masks could become the new protocol. With that now a possibility, potential new design ideas were brought up.

I noticed a lot of my students doubled their masks, Shorrock said. So we discussed how, instead of just wearing two masks, could we double the amount of fabric we used to make a mask that meets these criteria.

During the first months of the pandemic, Shorrock brought in student volunteers to help him with this project. One of them was a recent graduate of the Fashion, Apparel and Merchandising program, Will Whittaker.

Whittaker explained what brought him to be part of this experience with Professor Shorrock.

I enjoyed that it really benefits the whole community, but also I was doing something that I really enjoy, said Whittaker. It was really rewarding besides being a learning experience to work in an environment like this and to understand how to do things on a little bigger scale.

Colleen Moretz, professor of fashion design, also gave her an overview of masks.

It’s a matter of safety, so the best mask is something that’s tightly woven and more than one layer, Moretz said.

Moretz also stressed the importance of how these masks fit on someone’s face.

I always say it has to be comfortable for the wearer because otherwise they’ll keep pulling it down, Moretz said. Often times with fabric when you breathe it kind of sticks to your nose making it very uncomfortable so you really have to see which one is best for you.

Realizing that masks are for everyone’s safety, some students don’t want to feel too comfortable with them either.

They really want it to be temporary, Moretz said. They are more concerned with this problem, so what most of them do is wear the disposable masks we provide them.