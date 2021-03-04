Dress Men At Haberdash Outfitters: New Store Opened During Tough Times To Offer Menswear And More | Magazine websites

Planning to start a new business takes time, but opening a business during a pandemic requires special motivation.
Jennifer Recker has exactly that. In November, she launched Haberdash Outfitters Co. in Dyersville, Iowa, a men’s clothing retail store.
Inspiration is all around us, said Recker, the store owner, of her vision. I looked at what I was missing in the Dyersville area and put it in motion.
It had been a long time since this community had a men’s store. But Recker had experience in retail operations, as well as experience in inside sales and customer service. She already owned J&R Fashions, which sells clothing and accessories for women and children.
She believed in the potential for expansion in menswear.
I did a ton of research because the menswear industry is very different from the womenswear industry, which I’m most used to. I had this idea in mind that I wanted to launch by 2022, Recker said.
Its aim was to showcase casual and dressy men’s clothing, including shoes, socks, belts, ties and gifts. When a local building became available, Recker said it was the right place and she opted for.
Located about a block from J&R Fashions, the new site was in need of renovations. It took about a month to complete, and Recker has kept her team on a strict schedule so they can open before the holiday season.
Residents and other businesses in Dyersville have lent their support and sponsored Haberdash Outfitters even though COVID-19 has lasted.
I work with other businesses in the region. We reflect and exchange ideas about each other, Recker said. It helps us all to see what we can change, maximize, or what is missing and see what we can do to help.
Reckers’ extended family are also helping out and she credits her husband, father and uncle with incredible supporters. All of them contributed many hours to preparing for the opening of Haberdash, with the help of Reckers employees who work at J&R Fashions.
One of those employees is Jennie Jaeger, a sales associate, who works in both stores.
The building in which Haberdash Outfitters Co. is located was previously a bar. The original bar is still part of the store and we use it to display shoes and different accessories, she said.
Former bar patrons continue to stop by to share community memories, including a couple who met there and who have been married for over 30 years. Now they are the bosses of the new business.
The store staff work hard to meet the needs of the customers.
We’re open to suggestions for the type of items customers would like to see in the store, Jaeger said. In February, we started tuxedo rentals, just in time for prom and hopefully an uninterrupted wedding season.
While hoping that the pandemic will be over soon, Haberdash staff continue to adapt. They offer a variety of products for sale on an online platform while working to diversify their product line, including an expanded footwear line coming in the spring.
Yet overcoming the impact of the pandemic has impacted every aspect of store operations.
At Haberdash, specific products were not available when sellers stopped opening new accounts or faced product shortages. So the store staff started using social media to reach customers and increase sales. Haberdash and J&R Fashions both have active social media accounts.
It’s been a crazy year, (but) it doesn’t feel like a job, so it’s always a bonus, Jaeger said.
She continues to enjoy the variety of work and interactions with clients despite the pandemic restrictions staff face. His responsibilities include IT work, merchandising and customer service.
In addition to Jaeger, Haberdash includes two employees who perform similar tasks, as well as product preparation, website order processing, photography, and any other needs that arise. They are proud to be one of the few small businesses in the region to offer men’s clothing.
We offer competitive pricing and exceptional customer service, Recker said. If we don’t have a size a customer needs, we’re happy to try and order it if it’s available.
Even with the enthusiasm that Recker, her family and her staff bring to Haberdash Outfitters, she admits the decision to open the business during a pandemic was not an easy one.
Not knowing what tomorrow may bring is the hardest part, with product availability, Recker said. It continues to face challenges such as locating manufacturers with delivery and inventory that matches the Haberdashs brand.
Nonetheless, she looks forward to the future for both
her store operations, admitting that she learned a lot about the city, its character and the building where Haberdash is located. Meetings and visits with clients remain her favorite part of the job.