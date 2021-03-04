College basketball: St. Scholastica’s men look to quit UMAC in style

Although it hit the Saints as a technical foul, Nick Carlson and Co. said the Saints had no choice but to bounce back.

It was quite disappointing to hear just because we had such high expectations, but we still have something to play for, said Carlson, a 6-foot-4 junior ranger from Canyon. Still playing for a conference championship. Our guys understand that we won’t make it to the national tournament, but what can you do, you know?

And at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, I hate to say it, but athletes and fans are almost used to it, hardened by cycles of bloated optimism followed by deep disappointment.

No kidding, Carlson said. Everyone goes through it.





So while this week’s UMAC basketball tournaments do not offer automatic bids in the NCAA Division III tournament as usual, they do offer a chance to hoist a UMAC Championship trophy, not to mention the right to to boast. This is especially important to the Saints as they enter the Minnesota Interuniversity Athletic Conference next season.

This is our last year at UMAC, so we kind of want to come out with a bang, Carlson said.

The seeded Saints (8-0), who got off to their best start in program history, open the tournament in the quarter-finals against eighth-seeded Northland (0-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Reif Gym.

These guys are on a mission, said CSS coach David Staniger. OK, this is our last year in the league. Lets win the league, Lets win the tournament. It’s our last dance, kind of thing. Let’s make it count and come out champions.

From a Northland talent perspective, the Saints are an easy team to cheer on. It’s a bit of a whos who of the recent News Tribune All-Area teams.

CSS have only graduated one senior from last season in offensive spark plug Collin Anderson who led the team in scoring 15.4 points per game despite coming off the bench, from so that the Saints expected great things.

I would say they kind of lived up to expectations, Carlson said.

Jack Silgen, a former Crosby-Ironton star, played the point guard in high school but is No.5 Saints, that’s how versatile he is. He leads the team with 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, followed by Carlson (15.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Esko’s Quinn Fischer (12.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg).

I’m really happy for the guys, Staniger said. They handled a lot of things better than me. When the first thing on your training plan is: Have everyone been tested today? it’s a lot of other things besides basketball, and these guys have been great about it all year.

They have a cool about them, they keep their cool. When the going gets tough, there is no panic in the clique. These guys love to compete, and that’s what I love about this team.

Next is Jarod Wilken (8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg), the senior lone team, followed by Duluth Easts Isiah Hendrickson (8.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg) and Noah Winesett (5.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and the former Hermantown Hawk Connor Bich (5.3 ppg), 3.0 rpg).

It’s good to do it with these local guys, and it’s important for me to succeed and win with local talent, said Staniger, a Chisholm High School graduate. There are a lot of schools out there, especially in the Twin Cities, that don’t think Northern Minnesota basketball is very good, but we think we are and prove it. We have a lot of versatility and can score at all levels. I think he was a tough guard.

Carlsons set numbers this year are enough to impress everyone no matter where they’re from. He shoots 55.6% from the field and 48.5% from the distance at 3 points (16 of 33).

While Carlson might be flaunting the big college numbers, his high school basketball resume doesn’t quite match those of his teammates.

Nett Lake point guard Cade Goggleye, who has 28 assists for just six turnovers this season, was the 2018-19 News Tribune Player of the Year. Fischer won the same honor for 2017-2018.

You don’t have to remind Carlson. He remembers all too well his days when he was an outstanding player in four sports at South Ridge High School.

Carlson called Goggleye the most selfless player I’ve ever played with, but that doesn’t mean the North Woods product can’t turn him on, as Goggleye reminds him from time to time.

I played him in high school, Carlson said, before laughing, and I hate to say it, but he dropped 62 points to us. Granted, we weren’t very good, but Cades was perfectly fine handing out assists and not scoring much. He’s just a good team player.

And being in the Polar League, we’ve always played Esko, and I can say in high school I wasn’t a big fan of the Esko guys, they always kicked us. But Quinns is a great guy. It’s great playing with guys you were up against in high school. You get together as a team and it’s really fun.

Carlson was asked to describe this year’s Saints in one word, and he said competitive, but quickly added the words deep and selfless.

If things go well this week, he might add the word champions soon.

There are certainly no guarantees, but we all think they were the best team in the conference, Carlson said. Now we have to go out and show it.

The three remaining Twin Ports UMAC basketball teams are all very young and have had to face growing challenges this year.

Wisconsin-Superior, fifth seed (3-3) opens to fourth-seeded Bethany Lutheran (5-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday, in the men’s quarterfinals in Mankato, Minnesota.

The Yellowjackets have no seniors and only three juniors. UWS has struggled to get games due to COVID-19 protocols, but has been performing well recently. The Yellowjackets fell 69-62 Monday against Northwestern, but would have won the No. 2 seed with a victory. Top Quality Products Mason Ackley, Joe Barker and Xavier Patterson all contribute while Eli Vogel has been really good the last three games. Newcomers JVaun Walker and Souleyman Gueye gave a boost.

St. Scholastica, seventh seed (0-8) starts at second-seeded Northwestern (13-4) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the women’s quarterfinals.

The Saints are very young and have had to deal with injuries and obstacles related to COVID this year, with players stepping down.

Senior guard Kaylee Kennedy of Littlefork is 18 points out of 1000 for her career and leads the team at 11.2 points per game. Another senior, Morgan Anderson, struggled with injury to lead the team in rebounding at 6.2 RPGs and is second with 9.3 points per game. Proctor’s Freshman Liz Fraze has performed well in the post and has an exciting future with the Saints.

Wisconsin-Superior, fifth seed (4-5) starts at fourth-seeded Minnesota-Morris (5-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the women’s quarterfinals.

The Yellowjackets only have one senior and two juniors. Sophomore Kaija Davies missed most of last year with injury, but provided consistent play after the game. She had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Monday’s 59-49 victory over St. Scholastica.

Sophomore Kaelyn Christian has been another reliable threat, especially from the outside, Superior native Ellie Leadstrom is the only senior and has started every game.