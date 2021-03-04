UK fashion, retail and beauty lobbies welcome new government support – WWD





LONDON – UK fashion, beauty and retail industry bodies have welcomed the news of additional government support for businesses to help them get through the final months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his spring budget statement on Wednesday, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended the government’s generous holiday program and support for the self-employed until the end of September. It also raised the minimum wage to £ 8.91 an hour, froze corporate taxes and offered £ 5 billion in special “restart” grants for the retail sector. Sunak said the UK economy is set to rebound this year, growing 4% annually and returning to pre-COVID-19 growth levels by mid-2022. Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said the BFC “welcomes announcements in today’s budget that will allow businesses and workers to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” adding that the organization ” encourages responsible retailing ”, and ensure“ that the benefits of this support are passed down through value chains to suppliers, designers and the workers who are part of them ”. The BFC said a report from Oxford Economics showed that the impact of COVID-19 could be twice as hard on the fashion industry as it is on the economy as a whole, “therefore, action collective is necessary to ensure the recovery and positive growth of the industry, as there are many companies and workers who do not benefit from the government’s support measures. ” The organization added that “the combined and devastating effects of the pandemic and Brexit have had a greater negative impact on the fashion industry than most, and we therefore call for urgent government action to help the industry. industry to play its part across the UK. its economic recovery, ”said the BFC. Jace Tyrrell, CEO of New West End Company, which represents 600 companies in and around Oxford and Regent Streets, said “Sunak’s announcement of substantial economic support should be widely welcomed. However, it offers too little for large malls that lack tourism and clerical staff, where rebuilding traffic, commerce and tourists will take years of effort. Targeted relief and support is needed for centers such as London, Birmingham and Manchester, where recovery will take much longer. It cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. “ Tyrrell also called on Sunak to bring tourists back to the UK. “The reopening of overseas tourism must be a two-way street. Allowing Britons to vacation and spend abroad must go hand in hand with welcoming priority foreign tourists who account for 50% of the West End’s £ 10bn annual turnover. Those who benefit malls the most – in the Middle East, the Far East and the United States – must be encouraged to return to boost the UK economy and its businesses. We hope to hear more clarity from the government on this issue in the near future, ”Tyrrell said. The British Beauty Council noted that the personal care sector was specifically mentioned in a budget for the first time, and said the spring budget will include “important new measures that will support the hair and beauty industry. in the vital months to come ”. He pointed out that the personal care industry will be able to benefit from a restart fund of up to £ 18,000 per sole proprietorship; an extension of the “holiday” for business tax beyond its current end date, March 31, and an apprenticeship grant, which has been raised to 3,000 pounds.







