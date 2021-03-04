JMU Prepares For CAA 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament | Sports

As the schedule moves to March and the pinnacle of college basketball looms, this year’s NCAA Tournament pulls apart from other major sporting events like the one whose anticipation has grown. March Madness was the only major sporting event that didn’t happen, albeit in a modified way, so college basketball fans waited a year to crown a champion.

But before the NCAA tournament come the conference tournaments. Normally the respective tournaments would be condensed into a basketball week as the first part of the big dance, but this year the playoffs start out more scattered. The Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament will still be held in its usual weekend and early week format, the difference being that it will be held at the JMU the first time the CAA awards its basketball champion. male in a campus facility since 1986.

Not only is Harrisonburg the site of the most important part of the season for CAA teams, but it’s also the home of the No.1 JMU. The men’s basketball Dukes have taken the city by storm. season 2020-2021, and new head coach Mark Byington surprised many with how quickly he was able to get started.

However, the accolades accumulated during a season filled with canceled or postponed games disappear when tournament time arrives. Now it’s do or die, and for a mid-scale conference like CAA, the teams haven’t spared a chance in the playoffs.

This is the first time since 2016 that JMU will not have to play on the first day of the tournament where the last four teams in the league face each other in play-in matches. This year, it is the dukes who are waiting to discover their opponent. They await the result of No.8 Elon against No.9 Towson, JMU’s teams are a 4-0 combined against this season with an average winning margin of six points.

Now that the regular season is over, I want them to feel good about what they’ve accomplished, said Byington. What a difficult time and circumstance and everything in between. You know, where they were picked from, they finished first. I want the guys to be proud of their efforts and proud of what they have done for James Madison basketball.

The Dukes finished 13-6 (8-2 CAA) and were led by senior guard Matt Lewis, who was named CAA preseason player of the year and was on track to win the award after racking up in averaged 19.7 points per game, which put him at No. 1 in the conference in scoring. Unfortunately for Lewis and JMU, the season for the natives of Woodbridge, Va. Was interrupted by an injury, which gave more importance to the subclasses to step up.

After the Dukes ’84-78 loss to Drexel in the final game of the regular season, Byington opened up about Lewis’ absence and stressed that it’s not just his score the team will miss: it’s the leadership, defensive tenacity and the insanely high basketball IQ that the Dukes will have to make up for, but they have the list to make up for losses in different ways.

When we get to the tournament, if we have a bad defensive exit, we probably have [not] will last a very long time, says Byington. But if our defense is strong and does what it’s supposed to do, then I think we can have a run.

The much-vaunted defense has helped JMU rise to the top spot in the CAA in scoring margin (+8.1), field defense percentage (41.4%), defense at 3 percentage points (30.9%), thefts (7.5 per game) and revenue margin. (+3.95).

While the defense has improved significantly from previous seasons, the attack has created a new flow that complements the teams’ defense. The quick offense that relies on sneaky guards breaking through the perimeter works well with a quick-witted team looking to play fast, meaning the Dukes are relying on their guards to keep the game going.

Junior goaltender Vado Morse, a transfer from Mount St. Marys, was a catalyst for the JMUs scoring ahead of Lewis. Morse averages 14 points and 2.5 assists per game and has played in three separate games where he has reached at least 25 points, including a 30-point performance against Northeastern on January 24.

Were very confident, said Morse. We were a defensive team. We were going to have the same state of mind, the same confidence that we had at the start of the season.

Morse transferred to JMU alongside his other junior guard Jalen Hodge. Hodge came from Louisiana Monroe and is racking up 7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, but in the Dukes’ opener without Lewis, Hodge saw an increase in opportunities and scored 16 points against Drexel.

Hodge has been praised for his shooting ability, but it becomes more important when he fills the shoes left by Lewis. As Byington said, it’s not about replacing almost 20 points per game, it’s about complementing the little things Lewis did to perfection that helped JMU win their first conference title in regular season since 1991-92.

Jalen, you know, he shows a lot in training and I just need, you know, him to come and show the same effort and the same mentality that he does in training in the game, said Morse.

Hodge and Morse have been to the conference tournament more than once, so they can provide advice to multiple JMU freshmen who haven’t had a taste of the playoffs in their college careers.

Freshman forward Justin Amadi highlights the Dukes’ freshman class with 8.5 points and 5.2 boards per outing, including a game in the SportsCenter Top 10 and is backed by freshman guards Terrence Edwards and Terell Strickland, who are averaging 5.5 and 5.4 points, respectively.

Other players like senior forward Zach Jacobs, second-year forwards Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden and second-year goaltender Jayvis Harvey provide extra points and play a vital role in the defensive plan. Each is flexible in terms of minutes, but when called upon it can impact both ends of the floor.

We’re coming in with a lot of confidence, but at the same time it’s the conference tournament, everyone’s 0-0, “Jacobs said.” Like every year, we have a lot to prove this year, regardless of the regular season gone.

For a program that has gone 85-109 since its last NCAA tournament appearance in the 2012-13 season, being the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament shows it’s going in the right direction. Byington laid the groundwork for lasting success, but March is the time to prove that the Dukes can capitalize on the momentum created from this year.

The best of the rest of CAA

Second seed Northeastern is one of two CAA teams that have beaten JMU this season. The Huskies went 9-8 (8-2 CAA) and are led by second-year goaltender Tyson Walkers 18.5 points per game. First-year goaltender Jahmyl Telfort scores 10.6 points per night, while junior Redshirt guard Shaquille Walters adds 10.5. Head Coach Bill Coen is one of the best in the conference and is just as ready to add another title to his collection.

The College of Charleston registers the # 3 seed and seeks to build overall momentum for the program in the post-Grant Riller era. Senior goaltender Brevin Galloway and junior goaltender Zep Jasper are averaging 15 and 14.9 points per game, respectively, and if they can facilitate the Cougars’ offense and stay on top from a 3-point field, CofC could end up in the championship game.

The beauty of CAA is that any team can beat another any night. When it comes to March Madness, Cinderella stories are etched in the history books, and it all starts with a dream in the conference tournament.

