Dries Van Notens Total emotion | Fashion show review
A year ago, Dries Van Noten was the first Paris Fashion Week designer to hand out masks at the entrance to his show. The collection has sounded its own kind of alarm. We weren’t even in the Roaring Twenties and Van Noten was already imagining a transition from sparkling decadent excess to something else that was going to go horribly wrong, as he described it. He couldn’t have known at the time how right he was, how bad the year would go.
Her response to everything that has happened since has been one of the smartest and most engaging in the fashion industry. The designer who helped define the fashion show has come up with insightful new ways of interacting with fashion, using a mix of film, photography, written and spoken commentary. It’s a more thoughtful approach than ten minutes on a catwalk and then off to the next show, but it still fully recognizes fashion as a physical experience. Under these conditions, the Van Notens Fall / Winter 2021 presentation was truly the best of both worlds.
As recently as his male show a month ago, he was talking about his love of dancing. Movement is part of my aesthetic, he says. With his collection for women, he became whole: great choreographers, dancers from three companies becoming models as they teamed up with models becoming dancers on the stage of the Red Hall in deSingel, the most imposing venue of Antwerp. It was a three-day shoot, three sessions a day, filmed by Casper Sejersen, photographed by him and Pamela Berkovic, who between them took over 40,000 photos, working from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Intense? Bet on it. Especially when the dancers, models, hairdressers, makeup, the team of 46 in total had to be guided in and out of their forties to make it all happen.
But you do this to prove the triumph of the will, don’t you? The first word I said when thinking about the season was emotion, Van Noten said. I thought of Pedro Almodovar, the master of exaggerated emotions, of the choreography of Pina Bauschs and of Belgian contemporary dance. And all these theaters are empty, and all these dancers don’t know what to do. They need the money. So let’s see if we can do a totality of emotion and movement and beauty and happiness and love and anger and fear. All of these things have to be in the video and in the pictures. So that’s how it started.
Fashion and contemporary dance were locked in a passionate embrace just as the pandemic struck. Marc Jacobs and Karole Armitage, Jun Takahashi and Damien Jalet, Francesco Risso and Michele Rizzo: was it really only a year ago that these three creative-choreographic couples were behind some of the most unforgettable shows that I have ever seen. have you ever seen? Van Notens ‘star collaborators Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker and Marie-Agns Gillot helped him inject equally memorable drama into his script, with Almodovars’ presiding spirit infusing an added touch of emotional extravagance. With it all, we knew we had to go beyond life, so these were the symbols of glamor, really the clichés: red lips, red roses, pumps, tinsel, marabout
Aside from the lavish entertainment value in the film and the stills of the presentation, the best thing for any longtime Van Notens follower was how the clothes lived up to the tough occasion. He told his performers to incorporate the clothes into their dance. In other words, work it!, that sparked a response you would never have seen in an old-fashioned fashion show. An oversized gray felted wool coat (as sturdy as Joseph Beuys’ artwork that could easily have been his inspiration) wrapped around a silver tinsel mini dress that Zso Varju put on (see-through kneeling fox and pumps) high heels to go). It was one of Van Notens’ most perfectly fetishistic combinations of masculine and feminine. Always my world, he noted. But it also highlighted the nifty animation layouts of items that were essentially as simple as an overcoat and a pair of baggy pants, a shift, or a sweatshirt. The smartest touch of all was the use of the print. What looked like lush, jewel-toned duchess crumpled curtains were scanned and printed onto clothes in such a way that you felt the model was dragged to the side. There was an urgency, a cruelty. Maybe that’s what Van Noten meant when he talked about getting rid of the mess. The collection had to be smaller, in terms of budget and time. We had more ideas than ever, but we had to tweak them and it’s something we’ve never had to do in the past. It brings you back to the essence of the story you want to tell now.
For him, it was extremely personal. The first look at the presentation was a woman in a long white cotton shirt dress, something Van Noten originally designed in 1981, when Antwerp was less than a sparkle in the fashion cosmos . She wore satin pumps with an 11 cm heel and a bouquet of red roses, which refers to Almodovar. He called it the symbol of the collection. Something old, new, pure, primal. Call it hope.
