Men’s tennis wins all but two sets in victory over UNLV





Making his debut, a freshman picked up the blue and gold in the win column.

After falling to rival No.9 USC on Sunday, the No.17 UCLA men’s tennis player (4-2) sent UNLV (3-6) on Tuesday 6-1, losing two sets throughout the game. The Bruins now hold an all-time record of 18-0 against the Rebels. Freshman Stefan Leustian made his UCLA debut flawlessly, beating UNLV’s Jackson Atherton without losing a single game, winning each set 6-0. “I didn’t want to give him anything,” Leustian said. “(I) didn’t want to bring him back into the game. It’s my first home game, so I wanted to stand out. Coach Billy Martin said Leustian has to face adversity this year to get there. “He started to look good (before the start of the season) and then unfortunately got COVID-19,” Martin said. “Then he had a hip flexor problem. Today was a great day for him and a good shot in the arm for confidence. The Bruins swept the Rebels in all three doubles games. Fifth-year graduate student Sam Feit and sophomore Drew Baird went about business first with a 6-1 victory over the duo of Atherton and Anton Ornberg. “We play our game and stay aggressive,” Feit said. “We are confident players. Once we get there we’re pretty dangerous. “ 10th senior Keegan Smith and junior Max Wild won their doubles match with a 6-3 victory over Clayton Alenik and Eric Samuelsson. The red-shirted duo of Bryce Pereira and Connor Rapp consolidated the sweep by a tighter margin, beating Milos Dabic and Jordan Sauer by a score of 7-6 and a score of 10-8 in the tiebreaker. In singles, Feit, No. 109 in singles, beat Ornberg again, scoring 6-2, 6-1 wins. Junior Roscoe Bellamy took the win for the Bruins by beating Alenik 6-2 in straight sets, hitting the four-point threshold necessary for UCLA to win. Matches would go on, however, with Smith securing a victory from behind. After trailing 5-2 in the first set against Samuelsson, Smith fought back to win 7-5 and 6-4 in the first and second sets, respectively. Baird was the only Bruin to drop a set throughout the game, as he represented both UCLA losses that day. Sauer recovered the only point for the Rebels, beating Baird by a score of 7-6 in the last two sets after losing the first set 6-4. “I feel bad for (Baird),” Martin said. “We didn’t need that to happen to him. That’s what it is, but I thought the rest of the guys looked good. UCLA will face Pepperdine at the Los Angeles Tennis Center on March 10, followed by the start of the conference game against Utah on March 12.

