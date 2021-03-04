Camera della Moda looks to government to revive the fashion industry – WWD

MILAN – The Italian fashion industry is unlike any other.

It was a key message that Carlo Capasa, president of the country’s Camera della Moda, conveyed to the Italian Senate in Rome this week.

“The fashion industry requires specific, targeted measures that are not applicable elsewhere, given the structure of the pipeline, from the very small artisan to the very large established brands, with very little in the middle,” Capasa told WWD. , explaining the motivations behind his trip to the Italian capital.

In Rome, Capasa spoke about the industry’s prospects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan during discussions held by the Lower House Industry Committee and the Senate Committee on Budget and European Affairs. On this occasion, he quantified the sum necessary to revive the fashion industry, seriously affected by the impact of the coronavirus.

According to Capasa and the Camera, up to 3 billion euros would be needed as part of an “immediate intervention” to support all small and medium-sized businesses in Italy, many of which have fewer than 15 employees. This investment, he said, is “necessary to restart a key sector of the Italian economy”.

Although this is a large sum, the 3 billion euros compares to the 8 billion euros requested by the tourism and culture sector; 20 billion euros for transport and 30 billion euros for energy companies.

The questions posed by members of the Senate to Capasa were “very interesting” and he was satisfied with the way he had been received, as there was “strong interest” in the immediate actions he was proposing on behalf of the camera. for the pipeline.

“We aim to put fashion in the best possible conditions to meet future challenges and the post-COVID-19 scenario,” Capasa said.

He called the document presented to the government the “position papers”, establishing the main guidelines. A more specific document will be presented next week, detailing the unique investments for each project. “It will be increasingly important to structure and improve Made in Italy neighborhoods, preserving their know-how while modernizing them,” he observed.

Capasa took the time to highlight the unity of Camera della Moda, and the way in which entrepreneurs and brands are actively involved.

“Right now we are all in the same boat in a very cohesive way, we are all aware that we have to move forward together, create a system, think about the future for ourselves, for the planet and for the younger generations, carve a path and give them hope.

In fact, as reported, last week an impressive group of executives gathered to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, and how big business could help small and medium businesses even more. affected by the pandemic.

The industry is leading the way for recovery as Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s new government determines ways to help the country’s economy rebound via the COVID-19 stimulus fund totaling more than € 200 billion from l ‘European Union.

The meeting included representatives of the Strategy Committee of Camera della Moda – Patrizio Bertelli, Managing Director of the Prada Group; Gildo Zegna, CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna group, and Renzo Rosso, president of OTB, who met Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, the association which brings together 64,300 companies in the fashion sector. Other members of the association present included the vice-president for internationalization Barbara Beltrame Giacomello; the vice-president of organization, development and marketing Alberto Marenghi; the general director Francesca Mariotti and the president of Confindustria Moda Cirillo Marcolin. Also present were Marino Vago, president of Sistema Moda Italia, and Claudio Marenzi, president of Herno and former president of Confindustria Moda.

The strategic committee and the brands it represents are developing the document in collaboration with Confindustria to help develop the sector after the pandemic, stressing the importance of collaborating on proposals and actions to be taken.

As reported, Capasa said last week that the fashion association plans to present a plan to the Italian government calling for specific measures and strategies to help the industry under the COVID-19 stimulus fund.

“Italian fashion is one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, with sales down 26% to around € 75 billion,” said Capasa, who is in his third term as head of association. He described any intervention as an investment that would allow the industry “to once again be the engine of the Italian economy and the global image”.

He pointed out that fashion is Italy’s second-largest industry, with 2019 sales of almost 100 billion euros. Exports amounted to 71.5 billion euros that year. “The fashion industry provides jobs for 550,000 people in Italian industry and as many in commerce and services”, for a total of 1.1 million people. Italian fashion, he observed, accounts for 41% of this sector in Europe – what the automotive industry is for Germany.

Regarding the Stimulus Fund, Capasa promised that “Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana will activate detailed projects on environmental and social sustainability, digitization, internationalization and training to ensure a specialized and competitive future in the global market for the new generations. ”

He said some categories of each pillar overlapped, as environmental impact goes hand in hand with diversity and inclusiveness under the umbrella of sustainability.

He also believes in intensifying investments in research, innovation and development, introducing specific measures such as social security and tax breaks, financing Made in Italy marketing campaigns and increasing the funds already allocated.