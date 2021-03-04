Annual international fashion show to be held online for the first time





Kansas State students will have the opportunity to watch a fashion show from the comfort of their own homes this week. K-State's International Coordinating Council will host the annual International Fashion Show on Saturday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m. via zoom. The agents will have to fill out a form before March 5 join. At least seven countries will be represented. Students who wish to showcase their fashion can submit a video of themselves walking around campus in an outfit that represents their culture. "We will include descriptions by participants of their dresses, so that everyone who joins will know what their outfit is made of, what their outfit means and where they are wearing it," Manjot Rekhi, ICC member and CCI assistant. research graduate in agronomy, mentioned. "So it's like a compilation showing their clothes and what they mean to them." The international fashion show is held annually at K-State, however, this is the first time it will be held online. Although the event has taken place online, ICC still plans to make it a big show this year. "The idea is that we want to represent different countries, different cultures – now thanks to the zoom. Everyone will get to know different cultures and countries, "said Tahmineh Azizi, ICC member and graduate teaching assistant in mathematics. ICC hopes to show off the traditional outfits of students around the world, said Ketan Shende, ICC member and graduate research assistant in bio / agricultural engineering. "There isn't just one type of fashion in every country," Shende said, "so you will probably see many types of traditional clothing." Aziz said K-State is a very big school and they want to represent everyone. "The purpose of ICC is to promote diversity within the various cultural groups that we have here at K-State," said Aziz.

