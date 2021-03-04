Fashion
PGA Leader: Loosen Dress Codes and Allow Cell Phones in Clubhouse
PGA General Manager Robert Maxfield called on golf clubs across the country to relax dress codes and clubhouse rules, such as the use of cell phones in an effort to encourage more participants in this sport.
Maxfield, speaking to the industry at this week’s GolfBIC virtual conference, believes golf is in a good position right now despite the Covid pandemic, but the sport still has a long way to go when it comes to inclusiveness.
The PGA chief used his son as a particular example of how a golf club recently updated its dress code policy to better accommodate new players and welcome them with “open arms” to the sport.
“My boy started playing golf more last year and they actually relaxed the rules at the golf club,” said Maxfield.
“I guess this is a particular generation this would apply to, but one of the main reasons my boy wouldn’t play golf is because the golf club didn’t allow him to take his shirt out of his. trousers.
“He hates tucking his shirt into his pants, for whatever reason. One thing I’ve seen is people are starting to look at maybe some of the rules, some of the things that maybe can hurt people who come in. this game, and if someone has to open their shirt and they don’t have to tuck their shirt in, is that the worst thing in the world?
“So I think it’s given golf clubs that opportunity and that momentum, maybe, to look at some of their rules and start to open up a little bit more.”
Maxfield also touched on the subject of allowing the use of cell phones in the clubhouse, which has been strictly frowned upon at a number of golf clubs across the country, as well as doing more to attract more women to the clubhouse. the sport.
“I think we are living in a different time,” added Maxfield. “If we want to appeal to young people in particular, the days when cell phones are banned in clubs are gone.
“Gone are the days when you couldn’t have fantastic WiFi. We’re talking about attracting more women to this game. There was a great poll recently done that was talked about. [how] One of the most important things for a woman who joins a golf club is to have a good coffee.
“This is definitely one of my great things at a golf club. I want to have a good coffee when I go to the golf club. For those you are trying to attract, you have to appeal to your future customers. I think it’s really, really important. “
He added: “But I think the future is really, really bright. We just have to take advantage of it. Everyone who comes into this game, we have to welcome them with open arms.
“We absolutely have to communicate with them, as we have done for the last 12 months, even when we are coming out of isolation, and we just have to hug these people.”
