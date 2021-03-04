Stacey Solomon reveals her dreamy summer wedding dress with pretty details





04 March 2021



Ainhoa ​​Barcelona Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon revealed her dreamy summer wedding dress which will feature some very cute details

Stacey Solomon talked about the dress she hopes to walk down the aisle in when she marries her fiance Joe swash this summer – and it sounds like a dream! The Cowardly women The presenter hasn’t been able to make any physical accommodations yet due to the lockdown restrictions, but she certainly has some ideas on what she wants. MORE: Stacey Solomon Reveals Her Very Unexpected Wedding Guests Talk to HELLO! as she performed on our digital march cover, Stacey said she is considering puffed sleeves, lots of tulle and a little sparkle. As for the form, the future bride leans towards a fitted style. Stacey Solomon Performs On Our March Digital Coverage “Due to the lockdown and restrictions, I couldn’t get any fittings,” Stacey said. “I spoke to a woman who makes dresses and sent her my measurements. I sent him some ideas, but that’s all I can do for now. I will try different shapes. MORE: Stacey Solomon’s plans to move home revealed MORE: Stacey Solomon Suffers Pre-Marriage Disaster “I’m not sure exactly what I want and she recommended that I try different styles, because the most likely scenario is that I will try a style that I would never normally choose and that I like the most. the. “There’s not much I can do at this point – we might even have to do FaceTime fittings and hope for the best that day!” Stacey dreams of a puff-sleeve tulle dress The bride-to-be added: “But I think I would like capped sleeves and a lot of tulle, I don’t like thick materials, and I would like something fitted but no corset like Bridgerton, even if I’m obsessed with Bridgerton! “I am also obsessed with the Berta brand. Everything is made of sequins. I don’t want the dress to be entirely sequined, but I really want the sparkle!” Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, £ 11.55, Amazon BUY NOW Stacey and her fiance Joe first met in Australia in 2010, after the former X factor the candidate was crowned queen of the jungle on I am a celebrity and Joe – who won the show in 2008 – presented the spinoff program. Friendship turned into romance in 2016 and now the couple are planning to get married in july following Joe’s Christmas Eve proposal last year. The couple share their one year old son Rex while Stacey, 31, is also the proud mom to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from past relationships. Joe also has a 13-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship. “We have four boys and they’ll all be just our page boys,” Stacey said. HELLO!. “We didn’t want to make one of the best men or give him a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







