Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in 3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her long-awaited interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed she knows how to do maternity fashion well.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED MARCH 4, 2021, 11:49 am IST
A trailer for Oprah Winfrey’s highly anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview was released recently and has already started making headlines. The interview, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a heart to heart with the media mogul, has become the talk of the town and it is especially Meghan’s ensemble that has garnered a lot of attention.
Meghan is quite the fashionista who has been extremely famous for her clothing choices. The Suit Alum, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, gave her chic and comfy maternity style a puff during the interview. When Meghan was expecting her first child, Archie, in 2019, her maternity fashion was applauded all over the world and this time around is no different.
For the interview, Meghan chose to wear a black silk dress. The georgette dress featured a deep V-neck and quirky white foliage embroidery on the front. The contrast of black and white gave character to the dress. The number which had an asymmetrical hem also featured a matching belt. It is a wonderful maternity dress.
The Duchess of Sussex opted for a couple of bracelets and a delicate necklace to accessorize her look. According to reports, the bracelet she wore belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. For her glamor, Meghan chose to go with her signature style and tied her hair up in a low bun with wavy braids in the front. Her makeup included kohl clad eyes with mascara-laden lashes, coral flushed cheeks topped with nude lipstick.
Prince Harry, meanwhile, opted for subtle colors and wore a light gray suit with a crisp white shirt. Going back to Meghan’s outfit, the maternity dress comes from the shelves of the Giorgio Armani brand and is worth 3,27420 ($ 4,500).
Check out some of Meghan’s other maternity looks:
This interview will cover topics ranging from their decision to step down as active royals to their own growing family and the couple’s decision to relocate from the UK and settle in California, which is the state of origin of Meghan.
