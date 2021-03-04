The most and least casually dressed celebrities “at the” Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have gone virtual this year, giving stars the creative freedom to stick to the norm and dress new or embrace the home fashion they’ve sported for a year.

Here are the more and less laid back celebrities who graced our TVs on Sunday night.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis arguably kept it most casual in his simple pastel tie-dye hoodie. However, it matched his role as Ted Lasso, in which he plays an inexperienced soccer coach, little more than his preppy wardrobe on the show.

It must have brought him some luck, since he won Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy.

Chlo zhao

On a record night, Chlo Zhao needed nothing more than her talent to speak for herself. Zhao wore a simple olive green short-sleeved shirt and two braids.

Not only was she one of three women to break the 6-year drought without a director nominated for a Golden Globe, but she was also the first Asian woman to win the Best Director for a Motion Picture for Nomadland. Zhao was only the second woman to win this award. If she had dressed more, her radiance would have been too much to deal with.

Jodie foster

In the age of loungewear, it seemed normal for Jodie Foster to wear silk pajamas on one of Hollywood’s most important nights. We might even call this dress choice avant-garde in these unprecedented times.

Foster sat on the sofa with his wife, Alex, who also wore pajamas, and her dog, as she accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Her Role in The Mauritanian.

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels was another midlife showstopper who gave viewers Zoom the reality. He wore a Carhartt plaid shirt, which he said on Twitter made his lifelong dream of attending an awards show come true while wearing Carhartt.

Although he didn’t win Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role in The Comey Rule, he brought us the comfort of familiarity by dressing like our uncles do on Zoom family calls.

Bill Murray

Always the one to make someone smile, Murray sported a Hawaiian shirt, transporting the audience to a sunny and relaxed place. He kept the holiday mood going with a drink he made for himself.

Sadly, Murray didn’t take his cocktail off the rocks or win the Best Supporting Actor award in any movie for his performance in On The Rocks.

Kaley cuoco

Cinderella who? Cuoco didn’t let his 40s make the most of her special night as a first-time nominee for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series for her role in HBO Maxs The Flight Attendant.

She wore an Oscar De La Renta dress fit for a princess; she cried when she first tried it on, stylist Brad Goreski said.

Her strategy for styling Cuoco was to have her try on as many outfits as possible in 15 minutes, because while she loves fashion and wants to have fun with her ensemble, Cuoco is also decisive and no-frills, Goreski said.

Josh o’connor



Like his character Prince Charles in The Crown, Josh O’Connor looked incredibly dapper in his costume designed by Loewes Jonathan Anderson.

The exaggerated white collar of his tuxedo made him look like a real-life prince ready to claim his title of Best Actor in a Drama TV Series.

Cynthia Erivo

Even due to a poor Zoom connection, there’s no way viewers missed Cynthia Erivos Valentino Couture’s neon green dress.

Erivos stylist James Bolden didn’t miss any detail and paired this dress with elbow-length white gloves and silver 10-inch Valentino wedge heels.

Despite the high heels, Erivo walked gracefully on stage to present the award for best screenplay. Bolden said Erivo didn’t know what he was going to style her into and she let him be creative.

And Levy

The Golden Globe itself: Dan Levy.

Taking the theme literally, Levy wore an all-gold suit designed by Valentino. He took the dressing for the occasion to a whole new level by bidding farewell to the final season of Schitt’s Creek with a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Series. film made for television.

Amanda Seyfried

Since the virtual Golden Globes allowed stars to connect wherever they wanted, Amanda Seyfried zoomed in from the South, where she was visiting family.

So this Oscar de la Renta The spring-inspired dress was perfect for southern weather, Seyfried said. She wanted to wear a vibrant outfit because we live in dark times.

Another perk of participating in Zoom is that the Mank star was able to hold the hand of her 5-month-old son, which she wore from a tuxedo, awaiting the results of an actress’ best performance in a second. role in any movie.

Susan kelechi watson

Speaking of wanting to be transported to less dark times, Watson took us back to the early 1920s in his flapper-inspired style. Georges Hobeika Couture dress.

The two-piece set sparkled with layers of royal blue and silver fringe as she presented an award with Sterling K. Brown.

Rosamund Pike

Viewers cared a lot about Rosamund Pikes’ red Molly Goddard dress which contained more layers of tulle than anyone could count. She offset the fairy princess look by pairing the dress with chunky Alexander McQueen boots.

Wow, I bet it seems I care a lot, Pike said when she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Movie, Musical, or Comedy for her role in I Care a Lot.

Elle Fanning

Catherine the Great would be proud of Elle Fanning’s elegance in her navy blue silk Gucci dress that moved so easily with her.

Fanning was shortlisted for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Catherine the Great in The Great; however, another Catherine reigned supreme Catherine OHara for Schitts Creek.