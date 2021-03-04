Connect with us

Kim Kardashian vs. Kourtney Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli Tiger Dress Who Wore It Best?

Talk about a couture cat fight!

Kim kardashian and Kourtney kardashian were a couple of cool cats and kittens in an epic matchmaking moment. In a look that would do Carole baskin purring with envy, the famous sisters took turns wearing an eye-catching tiger print dress from the designer Roberto Cavalli.

