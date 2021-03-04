Fashion
Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Simple Blue Spaghetti Strap Dress At Roohi Promotions
- Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event for her upcoming movie Roohi. The dress that is worth 22k is one of our favorite looks worn by the actor.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED MARCH 4, 2021 9:54 am IST
At promotional events for their films, celebrities usually show up in their best outfits and leave us swooning. This is exactly what Janhvi Kapoor has been doing lately during the promotions of her film. Roohi. The fashionista, who’s all about Gen-Z style, knows how to rock anything and everything. Be is a casual dress, pants or even a saree, the Dhadak the actor kills in everything.
Recent footage of Janhvi which has gone viral shows the actor wearing a stunning turquoise gown. The chiffon number featured an abstract print and micro hand pleated details. The spaghetti strap dress had a sweetheart neckline and a tight torso flaunting Janhvi’s curves. The lower half of the dress had a flowing silhouette.
Janhvi paired the dress with a pair of black strappy heels, and her accessories only included a pair of gold earrings and a bracelet. The 23-year-old even kept her makeup minimal and looked radiant with just a few mascara-laden lashes, a nude lip, and lots of highlighter. She left her hair slightly wavy in the middle open to complete the dress. Janhvi’s stylist Mohit Rai shared the footage from the event on his Instagram account.
Coming back to the stunning outfit, it is from celebrity favorite brand Saaksha and Kinni and is worth 22,000.
Janhvi amazed us with her clothing choices during the Roohi promotions. Check out some of these finery:
Roohi hits theaters on March 11, 2021. The comedy horror film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles along with Janhvi. His upcoming projects include Dostana 2 in which the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She will also be featured in Good luck Jerry and filming for it is currently underway.
