Cabarrus County Schools Cancel 2021 Prom, Citing COVID-19





The district said current guidelines and recommendations on COVID-19 from federal, state and local health officials do not support large indoor gatherings.

CABARRUS COUNTY, North Carolina Schools in Cabarrus County announced this week that they will not be hosting balls or other dances this spring. The neighborhood said in a Facebook post that the decision, is based on current COVID-19 restrictions, in particular, Governor Cooper’s interior assembly order and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) guidelines for school activities, who must follow the same NCDHHS guidelines as the regular school day. Schools in Cabarrus County said school teams are working on planning safe and fun spring events for students, and those plans will be communicated to students and parents as they develop. Chloe Flynn, a senior at Mount Pleasant High School in Cabarrus County, was eagerly awaiting her prom – she also had to miss her junior prom last year due to the pandemic. When you’re a little girl and dreaming about your senior year and your prom, and I don’t get a chance to cross the stage, they’ve already canceled that, so that’s been a lot of disappointments, said Flynn. She bought a dress for her junior prom that she couldn’t wear and was hoping the prom would still be in her senior year. “It’s just things like that that are really important to the girls and boys in their senior year, so taking that out is really heartbreaking,” Flynn added. McKenzie Faggart owns McKenzie Jades, a pageant, prom and wedding dress store in Concord. Faggart said she chooses prom dresses for her store, each with a specific girl and buyer in mind. “Every time the new rule came out I was really upset because I just thought, you know, I bought all these dresses for these specific girls in the hope that they would come in and like the dress and like this. that they wear and remember that forever, says Faggart. She always sees students coming to buy prom dresses, whether it’s for a home prom or a small get-together. “It’s important that you do these things and live through it so that every time you grow up you can tell your kids about it and show them the pictures of the prom dresses that are really dated by then, Faggart said. But I don’t know, I think it’s definitely something they should still consider. “ Faggart said she sees girls turning to more comfortable dresses this year because some school-sanctioned promises don’t happen. We work really hard to make sure the prices are right and the dresses are comfortable and pretty and with the trends, Faggart added. I know trendy things are very important for teens, but really things that are manageable and easy to wear. A group of parents in Cabarrus County are still working to find a way to have balls at several schools in Cabarrus County by hosting private events. “Let’s be honest, they missed it all, and if we need to do a little extra work to make sure some kids have a memory, we’ll do it all day,” said Kenneth Wortman, a parent. . Kenneth and his wife Amanda Wortman said details of the proms are still fluid, but they plan to run multiple proms between April and June for maybe seven or eight schools in the district. The Wortmans said several people in the community have stepped up to help with things like dresses, tuxedos, etc., but they will still need even more help to organize all of these events for the county’s students. from Cabarrus. If they can just have a prom and feel like normal teenagers, Amanda said, I think it will make a huge difference.

