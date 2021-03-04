School dress codes hide prejudices – Scot Scoop News

“Too much skin.”

When students hear this phrase, it is because they have broken the school dress code. Despite his daily attendance at school, many do not know why the dress codes exist or what they accomplish.

In fact, school dress codes have been around for a long time. In 1969, the controversy began with the United States Supreme Court caseTinker v. Des Moines Independent School District.Students wore black armbands to protest the Vietnam War.

According to Findlaw, a company that provides legal information, [Supreme] Essentially, the court ruled that schools can limit student expression (such as enforcing dress codes) if there is a legitimate fear that such expression will disrupt the student’s life. learning environment or violate the rights of others. “

If someone was wearing something that could be considered a distraction, it could violate the school dress code.

For hundreds of years, women and men have not been seen at the same level, both professionally and privately.

In the late 1800s, people treated women with contempt. The company expected the men to be the ones who would work while the women had to stay home to cook, clean, carry and care for the children. Men could do whatever they wanted and would have no consequences, while women faced a lot of discrimination.

According to Olivia Campbell, writer of “Historical struggles to rid socialism of sexism, “Husbands could beat and rape their wives regardless of recourse; in 1910, the United States Supreme Court denied wives the right to sue their husbands for assault.

Men held power over women in the household and the general public, so when schools started to implement things like dress codes, they showed some bias.

The dress code affected me because as a girl we were always told to cover up because boys can’t help themselves. I was told to go change because it was “ too distracting. It affected the way I thought school should be; Of course, you shouldn’t be wearing anything too revealing, but my shoulders, legs, or back shouldn’t be in the way, said sophomore Michelle Meskin.

For Meskin, the way people dress isn’t distracting. Instead, it’s the way some people view their clothes.

Nowadays, dress codes appear in most schools in various forms such as uniforms or a list of rules. Some common rules state that the bottom should be at least the length of your fingertips, have a covered abdominal area, and the shirt straps should be at least two fingers wide.

According to the dress code in theCarlmont High School Planner, The administration reserves the right to determine whether the clothing is too revealing or intentionally inappropriate for the school environment. “

Many girls withdrawn from class due to dress code violations, which impact their learning time.

The school system must change. It’s unfair to take me out of the classroom, to tell me to change, all for the boys who are learning, Meskin said.

Meskin says the dress code impacted her learning by reducing her learning time. However, schools say dress codes are maintained to ensure students are ready for their future and are seen as responsible young adults.

The dress code policy is designed to help them meet this expectation. We believe that our dress code policy is consistent with our mission to guide students to good citizens and participants in the job market and in society at large; School is a place of business for students, ”said Greg Patner, executive assistant director of Carlmont. “Part of that responsibility involves proper attire and a personal appearance.

Based on a study Led by Professors Jimmy Creel and Angela Stallings, the dress codes had no impact on state testing. However, the presence of a dress code has shown advantages for school spirit, teamwork and image.

There is an intention to write the dress code to be universal, Patner said. Fashions and trends change over time, however, and sometimes one gender may disagree more with the dress code than another due to fashion decisions. Not so long ago, sagging pants, widely worn by male college students, conflicted with dress codes throughout the neighborhood, and there have been several violations in response to this style of fashion.

On the one hand, administrators believe that it should be mandatory that there is order in the school and that the emphasis be on learning. On the other hand, students believe they should have the freedom to express themselves through their clothes, and they are mature enough to make their own decisions.

I don’t think the dress code is helpful or important because at our age we’re mature enough to know how to dress appropriately for school, said second-year student Anna Bautina.