Yami Gautam Said: ‘You Should Dress Your Age, Aim To Look Younger’
- Yami Gautam opens up that she was asked to dress her age and aim to look younger, right before Vicky Donor was released.
POSTED MARCH 4, 2021 07:49 IST
Actor Yami Gautam recently finished eleven years in showbiz and has now opened up about the unwanted comments she faced ahead of the release of her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Donor. She revealed that she was asked to dress her age and “aim to look younger” when going to auditions and meetings.
Yami revealed that a high profile casting director told him, “Why are you dressing like this?” when she was just dressed in jeans and a top.
Asked about her career in the industry, without a sponsor, Yami said Pinkvilla, “I remember I auditioned for a really big production house and the person is one of the most popular casting directors. And, I had shot Vicky Donor before, but he wasn’t. not come out. So he said to me ‘you know your hearing was really good’ so I was very happy! He was like “you know you’ve been shortlisted, but, the problem is you should dress your age. Why are you dressing like that?” I said “I don’t know what that means, I mean. say I was wearing jeans and a top. What’s wrong with that? ” And it was like “you should always aim to look younger, you’re a young girl so why not dress your age?” I was like what does that mean? “
“There are so many things that I wanted to say to this person, but … like … if I’m okay with the role, it’s your job and that of a hairstylist and stylist to make me look like her. The rest would be my job as an actor. What does it matter? Why can’t I make it to a meeting in a kurti and jeans or a dress, if I want to? it’s easy for me to talk about these things, but this time i walked out thinking ‘i know i lost a game for sure. but what should i do if i don’t log in to something? What kind of a wait is that? ”she added.
Yami is currently filming Dasvi, star of Abhishek Bachchan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, the film features Yami as a police officer. Tushar Jalota makes his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.
She was last seen in Netflix’s Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Vikrant Massey. Yami also plans to release police from Bhoot soon. Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.
