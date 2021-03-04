These 25+ Maternity Dresses Are The Perfect Pick For Spring

Refinery29

People dress to get vaccinated. Here’s why.

When was the last time you dressed? Or better yet, the last time you dressed for a real occasion? I can’t remember an experience from last year where jeans and a t-shirt weren’t enough. Then again, I’m not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and as a result, I didn’t have to pick an outfit for what Brooklyn-based actress Ashlie Atkinson, someone who received her first vaccine calls the event of [the] year. For her, the answer to the above question is simple: She wore a long sequined dress during her vaccination appointment. Wearing a sequined maxi dress to my vaccine date because it’s THE EVENT OF MY YEAR pic.twitter.com/zkqxT8KvME ashlie atkinson (@ashlieatkinson) February 23, 2021 When I finally had a date you, I was really excited. It’s the most important thing I’m going to do this year, Atkinson tells Refinery29, days after his appointment. The dress, which had accumulated dust in the back of her closet for over a year, was originally purchased for the Atkinsons’ annual roller derby leagues gala since it was canceled last September. Not knowing when or if the shed had another chance to wear the formal dress, she wore it for her first shot with white, slush-resistant plastic boots, heirloom earrings she had been wearing. transmitted from his grandmother to his mother and a face. mask given to him by one of his best friends. I fully represented all my relatives, she said. Atkinson had meningitis as a child and 10 years ago suffered from pulmonary embolism, which, in part, qualified her for the vaccine. When she received the appointment, she was delighted to finally have the opportunity to go to the hospital under optimistic circumstances. In the past, Atkinson says she often felt the urge to dress when she went to the doctor, due to the way people make assumptions about her based on her weight. I don’t have the luxury of wearing UGGs and yoga pants, she explains. As a fat person, I always dress as a measure of self-preservation. I do this to make them understand that I am valuable, that I care about myself, and that they should care about me too, although I am not normally in glitter. Getting a vaccine was Atkinson’s way of disguising himself, not as a defensive tactic, but as an expression of joy. I just really wanted to celebrate this moment, she said. In Cheshire, England, Bethany Hughes, an airline customer service and sales agent, was also recently vaccinated. She has also planned an outfit for the occasion: a white T-shirt printed with The Fortune Cat, symbol of good luck and protection in Chinese and Japanese culture, on her pocket; a pleated skirt and tights, with the caption. I chose my T-shirt for two reasons: (1) It was recently Chinese New Year, she said. And (2) I was feeling a little nervous about the vaccine because it was my first in almost 10 years, and the lucky cat denotes good luck. Additionally, she says she wanted her outfit to show off her tattoos because they are part of her self-expression. My high waisted flared black skirt made me feel feminine and powerful, swaying me around the local rugby pitch where the vaccines were being administered. According to her, the tights were a welcome escape from the baggy joggers she lived in. Brooklyn blogger Yvonne Morel tweeted ahead of her date: I have my outfit ready for my shot on Sunday. I am going to be so extra. It is deserved. As a type 1 diabetic, Morels spent most of the past year at home worrying about her health and thinking she would never see the end of it all, she tells Refinery29. However, as things started to improve, I started to enjoy the few times I was able to comfortably go out and make sure to dress. For the occasion, she teamed her favorite ASOS pants with Adidas sneakers and a sweatshirt with the phrase, Immigrant’s Daughter printed on the front. The latter comes from a brand of the same name, which was founded to thank all parents who bravely crossed borders for their children, according to the site. I always said I would wear this sweatshirt when I get my vaccine because my mom, dad and brother are really the reasons I was able to stay as calm and positive as I was during this pandemic, says- she. She was born and raised in the Dominican Republic. Chloe Tear, a disability blogger and content designer for a disability charity called Scope, also considered her outfit before heading for her first vaccine in Leeds, England. She wore a flowered mask, overalls covered with tiny cats (French!) And a yellow raincoat. I chose this outfit to empower myself, she tells Refinery29. Despite qualifying for the vaccine due to her cerebral palsy, Tear wrote on Instagram that she was initially dropped from the list for qualifying for Group Six in England. She had to fight to get vaccinated, which she recognizes to be a problem, not only for herself but for all people with disabilities. It’s not something we should be fighting for, she said, but these overalls gave me the power to keep fighting for my rights and help others to do the same. Shelley Benhoff, of Orlando, Fla., Wore heels and a tiara to her vaccination appointment on Friday. Like Tear, these items made her feel powerful and confident. Because she is at high risk of serious illness from COVID, Benhoff has barely left her home since last March. Like so many others, this past year has been very difficult for me, she says. Fashion is a way of expressing myself that I have been denied for a year now. In a way, her appointment marked the end of this chapter for her. Atkinson echoes this sentiment. We didn't have much to hope for. So, it was really nice to have something to turn on. After all, it's not just a doctor's appointment. It is the afternoon finally visible on the horizon.