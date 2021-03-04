5 ways to dress to be successful, even if you don’t have a costume

Things are slowly but steadily returning to normal these days. We are still in a pandemic, but all the signs are starting to point in the right direction. For those of us looking for work, things are likely to start to improve as companies start to hire new workers.

By the way, if you’re here in Amarillo you might want to attend a career fair or two… Hell, even here at the station we started interviewing candidates for various positions. As I watch these interviewees come and go, I’m starting to notice a trend.

As a culture we have really relaxed in the face of the pandemic … I mean … really relaxed…

The old saying, “Dress for success“is all. Some of us may not quite fit into our suits anymore (we’ll blame it on Covid-15 …. or maybe we never even had a fancy suit) hired somewhere, here are some tips that might help you get called back.

1. Pay attention to your grooming habits

When you show up for this interview, are you doing your best? The first thing you do ……Take that shower. I know it sounds crazy, but if you think you stink … guess what … the person sitting across from you thinks you stink too. It won’t say anything, but your resume will almost certainly end up in the trash.

Also … details matter: check your nails. Guys, really look at them. Make sure there is no dirt underneath. Ladies, same thing. And for the polish, keep it moderate; you want the attention on you, not on your crazy nails.

As for the hair, get a stylist to give you a good cut and trim a beard if you have one. The rugged lumberjack look is awesome, but at least tame it for a day or two. Ladies, keep the style contemporary and in check.

2. These jeans …

Maybe you don’t have a costume. There is nothing wrong with it. If you can get a good set of pants, that’s great! Jeans, while not the best, can be taken off with a few tips. Stick to the regular cut when you can and if they have more holes than Swiss cheese … avoid at all costs !! and a belt helps here. and more on why in a moment.

3. Are you going to wear this shirt ?!

Just like jeans, avoid anything that has holes or slits … this is definitely not T-Shirt time. A cute button up (or a pearl snap button to give it a little more Texan flare) or a polo shirt is all you need. keep the colors conservative. Don’t go too far either. You want to be comfortable. Throw on a sports coat or blazer in more basic colors to really add a more formal feel. Plus, there’s just something about that extra room that makes you feel like you’re doing something important. Now back to the belt guys, now it’s time to tuck that shirt in.

4. No toggle allowed

It is crucial !!! You want the right shoes and it goes without saying that flip flops, sandals, crocs and socks certainly won’t do it here. Can you wear tennis shoes? it depends, if they are solid color and well groomed, of course. Sticking to a more casual oxford-style shoe or boot, for women, flats or a short heel is perfectly fine. by the way, if the jeans or the outfit is short, make sure that the socks or stockings do not attract attention, keep it cautious. not like a funeral … but let’s say like a presentation.

By the way …. Influencer Jacob Collier below … not the way to go …

5. Accessorize for victory.

Keep it simple here, it’s not about getting so much attention to your face or ears for the world’s most piercing contest. you can leave a lot at home.

6. Hold that head up!

When you walk in, it’s okay to have a little boast. sit down with your shoulders back! You are here to get this job! You are the best part of the team that they don’t know they have yet. It’s okay to laugh, and it’s okay to smile a little. Show them you really appreciate them by taking a moment to get to know you! and good luck in this search!

