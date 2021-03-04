Meghan Markle Dress in Tell-All draws similarities to Wallis Simpson





Double seeing! Fans were quick to call him Meghan markleDress choice for herCBS revealing interview strikingly resembles that worn by Wallis Simpson, the American actress who sparked the royal controversy. In a promotional clip released on March 1, the 39-year-old royal wears a black Armani wrap dress embellished with a white lotus flower motif on the upper right panel. And not surprisingly, royal style watchers quickly dissected Markles’ fashion choice for the event. As We reported, theSuit star wore a diamond bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana. Others, especially on social media, have established a link with another royal, the Duchess of Windsor, to whom King Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry. In a 1936 portrait, Simpson was pictured wearing a silky black wrap dress with a white floral pattern that bears an eerie parallel to the $ 4,700 designer Markles dress. The dress isn’t the only thing that makes noise. A user commented on Youtube clip posted by CBS sayingHis hairstyle reminds me of Wallis Simpson. That’s right, the two women sport a similar look! Simpson has a slicked back bun with a center part, while Markle is styled with a modernized, messier take on the same. There are a few key differences between the sets that we should ignore, however. The Simpsons dress is short sleeve and has a floral pattern all over, while Markles has long sleeves and the flower pattern is located on one side. This is far from the first time people have compared Markle to Simpson. The two American women have come under attack in the media for changing the status quo of the English monarchy. I have said it before and I will say it again.#MeghanMarkleis the worst thing that has happened to the English monarchy in 100 years. And it has absolutely NOTHING to do with her#WallisSimpson vibe, but disrespecting the queen on a regular basis ?! Come. On February 23, someone tweeted, shortly after Prince Harry and Markle announced they would be stepping down from the royal family. Another user points out that the two women not only chose to be called by their middle name (Markles’s first name is actually Rachel), but that they also followed similar trajectories in the royal family. Married twice before marrying into the royal family, then both couples leave the royal family and move abroad. Both cause upheaval in their wake, the tweeter concludes. Hear Top Hollywood Stars Showcase Their Best Tips & Tricks on Glam Squad Confidential









