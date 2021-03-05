Don’t listen to Instagram influencers: these fashion trends need to be dispelled

Fashion is constantly changing and trends are falling as fast as they are gaining importance. Any item of clothing or accessory considered fashionable now is likely to be banned from catwalks and Instagram feeds years later.

Right now, the company considers turtlenecks, high-waisted flare jeans, big hoops and cropped sweaters as “in”, but in reality the trends are relative.

Much like the past few decades, the Roaring Twenties of the 1920s were not immune to wacky fashion moments. Here’s a roundup of emerging or re-emerging fashion trends that just aren’t:

Corsets

I thought we were done with the whole “coercing women into incredibly tight clothes to fit unreasonable body standards” phase that took over the 1500s. corsets are not excruciating when properly pulled on, most of them are impractical and do not match modern sartorial trends. Some things just belong to bygone times.

Sweater vests

Apparently, sweater vests, which were once a staple in menswear in the 1930s, are now a thing? People wear them on button down shirts or just by themselves. I’m not going to lie, it is reminiscent of something Emma Chamberlain would wear (no shade for Emma though, she could literally pull off any combination of clothes).

But with the resurgence of this trend, it feels like you’ve exhausted all possible options and resorted to styles that we scrapped years ago.

Plastic pumps

Who even invented these ? The heels are quite uncomfortable like that. I can’t understand why someone would add a layer of plastic to increase the discomfort and grip.

Plastic pumps are like a pair of shoes that intrigued me as a child, trying to balance a woman’s size heel on my tiny feet among the sophisticated onlookers. As the nude and transparent tones return, why not agree to keep them in the safe?

Mini handbags

How ready are we to go minimalist? Doll size, micro handbags are now introduced by a French designer in fall 2019. But the style is insignificant and insane. If you’re like me and are adept at ditching important items in public spaces, this handbag wouldn’t survive a day.

Do not mistake yourself. I’m not trying to dismiss the power of accessorization, but a mini tote won’t make or break your outfit.

Fanny packs

Like all trends of the 90s, fanny packs have recently made a comeback. Originally serving as small synthetic bags for tourists, bikers and travelers, they are now sold in luxury materials by designer brands and coated by fashion influencers. Fanny packs can look great if they are stylish correctly , but they are not very trendy on their own. Do you really want to wear your essentials on your waist or torso? Shoulder bags exist for a reason!

Bike shorts as athleisure

Okay, I have mixed feelings about this one. 2020 kicked off athleisure in their own business, from printed workout sets and lounge pants to comfy tracksuits and now, bike shorts. They are especially popular among Los Angeles influencers and the Kardashians, who popularize whatever they wear.

But as much as I value accent and comfort, bike shorts should be limited to physical activity. People wear them Ready to go and associate them with pretty much anything and the only comment I have is: Why?

Fashion is basically a cycle of past trends coming and going, with people striving to style them according to modern tastes. You may have never seen any of the styles or have given in to a few. My holds are obviously subjective, so wear what feels most comfortable and true to yourself. A sweater vest won’t make you ugly, trust me.

Ultimately, fashion isn’t about sticking with what’s in Vogue Magazine, but rather finding pieces that turn you on and make you feel good about yourself. Trends don’t always dictate what looks good, so don’t be afraid to step away from the norm and experiment! After all, trends only become trends because someone decided to make one.