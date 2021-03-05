How fashion brands and retailers are using podcasts





On March 10, fashion media brand Who What Wear will launch their latest podcast, “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr”. He will explore the worlds of fashion and beauty through the prism of designers, stylists, executives and experts from both sectors. Kerr, co-founder and director of content for Who What Wear, said she wanted the podcast to be an audio extension of the Who What Wear site, with audio stories linked to text stories on the site and vice verse.

The podcast is being launched in partnership with Walmart, which will sponsor the podcast and run ads alongside it. In particular, Walmart is using the podcast to promote its new private label Free Assembly.

Walmart has increased its investments in podcasts. He is currently testing a partnership with Spotify for male audiences and last year launched a podcast called “Outside the Box” featuring thought leaders in retail. Walmart’s sponsorship of Who What Wear is its first audio investment specifically focused on fashion, but the company said it has high hopes podcasts can spur growth in this category. Walmart is one of the few brands that has relied on a podcast to promote a brand or product launch. Compared to video campaigns, podcasts are cheaper to run, can see one-time engagement, and are more easily done remotely while obeying social distancing rules. By some estimates, they can be made for less than $ 10,000 per year, while a single campaign photo shoot could cost up to $ 35,000. “We were eager to include high fashion credibility podcasts into our strategy as a new tactic to reach potential customers and introduce them to our new brand,” said Farah Maloof, director of strategic partnerships and business development at Walmart. . She was referring to the company’s new internal core brand, Free Assembly, which debuted in September 2020 and will be the focus of advertising on the podcast. “Who What Wear is a proven and efficient partner [through its affiliate commerce section] for us, to help us generate new customer acquisitions for Walmart Fashion. “ Podcasts can have a tangible impact on a business’s sales. Kerr said sales of affiliates driven by Who What Wear to fashion brands increased by 80% during the pandemic. Kerrs, the other Who What Wear podcast, “Second Life,” focused on female executives who have made a career pivot in their lives, has seen over 11 million downloads in three years. “Podcasts are such an intimate experience that you really connect with the story,” Kerr said. “I can’t tell you how many people message me about the episodes. For the one I did with Aurora James, [designer of fashion brand Brother Vellies,] for example, they will say that they signed up for their brand’s subscription service after listening. Or they listened to our episode with Eva Chen and then went out and bought her book. People become evangelists for things when they connect with history. But there are other ways that fashion companies are using podcasts to promote launches. Monday, luxury brand Moncler will launch the Moncler Genius podcast. The first episode, hosted by Londons Serpentine Galleries director Hans Ulrich Obrist, will feature designer Jonathan Anderson speaking about his upcoming collaboration with Moncler and the influences behind it. A representative for the brand said that while Moncler launches several campaigns to support the new collection, the podcast published by Spotify is the centerpiece and is promoted through the brand’s social channels. As it is produced by Moncler, the podcast puts the brand at the forefront and will look at whether to explore the brand’s messages, the Moncler representative said. This is a common tactic among luxury brands, as seen in The Gucci Podcast and Dior Talks, for example. Retailers, on the other hand, generally do a better job of adapting the podcast mold, putting interesting content first and product and brand in the background. The now-defunct Barneys podcast, for example, recorded profiles and interviews with fashion insiders, like the people behind Diet Prada, without tying those episodes to Barneys collections or launches. The WhileNet-a-Porters “Pieces of Me” podcast features various fashionable women. But brands need to tire of podcasts that are too brand-focused, which risk tipping into extended advertising rather than engaging content that can stand on its own, said Neil Saunders, chief sales officer at detail at the consulting firm GlobalData. While most podcasts don’t publicly list their download numbers, there is some evidence that less product-oriented podcasts like Net-a-Porter are more appealing. For example, The Gucci Podcast, which has been running continuously since 2018, has only 77 ratings on Apple podcasts, and Dior Talks only has 21. Meanwhile, the Barneys podcast, which ran from 2018 to 2019, has more than 250 ratings. “Good podcasts aren’t just another form of advertising designed to sell products. They aim to tell a brand story and to create a deeper connection and affinity with consumers, ”he said. “This is particularly the case with young buyers. If a podcast is blatant marketing or a PR whiff, consumers will see through. However, if it reveals something of a brand’s DNA or heritage, or showcases interesting people, then it has a much better chance of resonating. Listening to podcasts increases dramatically during the pandemic as consumers have more uninterrupted listening time at home. Last year Spotify said podcast consumption has doubled during the first six months of the pandemic. According to Statista, almost all age groups of consumers listen to podcasts more in 2021 than in 2020, Gen Z and Gen Y listening have increased the most: 31% of Gen Z and 26% of Gen Y listen to more podcasts than before. Some of the growth in podcasts could potentially be swallowed up by the rise of Clubhouse, according to Nicholas Quah at Vulture, although it is just as likely that the popularity of Clubhouse will increase affinity for audio content and help podcasts grow even further. “Unlike Instagram Live or just posting on social media, podcasts usually aren’t as interested,” Zdanow said. “On the contrary, podcasts are usually built around thought leadership and as such a fashion or retail brand would really need to think about how they would create thought leadership content that would help their business. brand by association. The podcast should be about a topic that would be of interest to people and not just the brand itself. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos