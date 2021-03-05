Ann Demeulemeester begins chapter under Italian ownership – WWD

The historic Ann Demeulemeester boutique in Antwerp closed for renovation last September, and the founder herself decided on the message written in large letters on the fence: Ann Demeulemeester, New Beginning.

Indeed, Ann Demeulemeester’s new owner, Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli, is eager to restore the famous Belgian brand to its former glory after years of what he has described as over-distribution and, at times, quality. insufficient.

Since taking full control of the company last fall, the executive has reduced the number of wholesale doors by 60%, hired a new in-house design studio, moved almost all manufacturing to Italy – and had extensive discussions with Demeulemeester herself before each major decision.

For example, before even approaching renowned Belgian stylist Olivier Rizzo for his work on the digital fall 2021 show, scheduled for March 9 during Paris Fashion Week, Antonioli first had a long conversation with Demeulemeester, who gave him an enthusiastic blessing. Earlier this week, before the collection was filmed at a chateau outside of Paris, Rizzo was doing hair and makeup tests – pale mouths; little textured braids – and styling the looks.

During an interview in Paris, Antonioli stressed that it was of the utmost importance to honor the legacy of the founder – one of Antwerp’s top six.

“My mission is to preserve DNA – and to make sure Ann is happy in the future,” he said.

To wit: It has welcomed many key voices into the brand, including Demeulemeester’s graphic designer son Victor, who revamped the brand’s website image, which went live with limited e-commerce on last month. In addition, the creator’s husband, Patrick Robyn, has been called upon to work on the refurbishment of the Antwerp flagship, which is set to reopen this summer.

The same design concept will ultimately be applied to the Demeulemeester showroom in Paris, and will define the model for future store-in-stores and franchises, preparing the brand for future expansion.

Antononioli said he would like to open independent boutiques in Paris, London and Milan in the next two or three years, and in Asia with partners.

The decision to remove wholesale accounts and focus only on “best partners” around the world will reduce revenue in 2021 to around € 20 million, the executive said, noting that the goal is to get up to around 130 high quality partners around the world. and increase direct sales to consumers.

Fan and wholesale customer of the brand for decades, Antonioli recognized the oscillations of ready-to-wear in recent years as part of the production migrated to Macedonia and Portugal. It will now be concentrated in Italy, with jersey items still produced in Portugal, he noted, stressing the need for high-quality production.

Ann Demeulemeester ranks in the top 10 shoe brands in Antonioli stores, and the retailer was amazed that some of the founder’s original shoe designs, including combat and riding boots, continue to show sales. at full price north of 90%. The retailer himself wears the side-zip suede tops the brand has produced for years.

The fall 2021 unisex collection, almost exclusively in black and white, goes hand in hand with the founder’s penchant for tailoring with romantic swags, long white shirts, tank tops and curvy dresses.

The acquisition included the brand’s complete archive, providing a wealth of inspiration and references for the design team, who took over the debossed lapel seams, functional cufflinks and distinct seaming of the founder’s elbows. .

This show will be credited to the in-house design studio, refreshed with seasoned and younger talent, Antonioli said.

Demeulemeester herself, who left the head of creation in 2013, could she take over the reins of design?

Antonioli characterized her more as an advisor and a gray eminence, while avoiding ruling out her full return to the company – or one day appointing a new creative director.

“I don’t know in the future, but now I don’t want to have one face. I do it this way out of respect for Ann. And I want to take the time to make the right decision, ”he said.

Sébastien Meunier, who had been Demeulemeester’s longtime menswear assistant, eventually took over the reins and took the bow after the catwalks, until his departure from the brand last July.

Antonioli said he would keep the Belgian approach to the fashion industry, relying on quality clothing rather than celebrity placements, advertising, a handbag push or other typical expansion routes. . “No logos! It will be very style-oriented, ”he said.

Currently, activity is roughly split between rtw and footwear, with bags and small leather goods still representing a negligible percentage. Categories of women generate 70 percent of income.

In addition to its Antonioli stores – with physical locations in Milan and Torino in Italy, Lugano in Switzerland and Ibiza in Spain, as well as the online store – Antonioli recently created a company called Dreamers Factory which will encompass Ann Demeulemeester and future projects. linked to the entrepreneur’s personal passions.

Owner of the influential Milan nightclub Volt, and close friends of the famous techno duo Tale of Us, who made the music for the show film Demeulemeester, Antonioli hinted at fashion projects in this area, a booking agency for DJ and maybe a new brand of cycling. He also plans to open a bar and restaurant later this year in a former elementary school building in Milan.

Thoughtful woman with gothic leanings, Demeulemeester helped put Antwerp on the global fashion map with her clean cut and dark glamor.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, she began showing in Paris in 1992 and quickly became a fashion star, with WWD anointing her “Queen Ann” in a title after a successful collection in 1995 which would influence the catwalks in other fashion capitals. She added men’s clothing a year later.

In 2019, Demeulemeester discreetly enters the home category with Dé Tableware with black or red brushstrokes that produce a “chiaroscuro” effect.

Antonioli founded his first retail outpost in Milan in 1987 and is a co-founder of streetwear conglomerate New Guards Group, recently acquired by Farfetch.

See also:

Ann Demeulemeester quits fashion

Sbastien Meunier leaves Ann Demeulemeester