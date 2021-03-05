Revolutions, in fabric not in politics

The introduction of denim must have seemed like a boon to the country people after struggling for so long with the stretch and shrinkage of homemade clothes. Denim, usually dyed blue, has become a normal dress for men and boys. Most often it took the form of a bib overalls with a chambray shirt (also cotton) and, for the winter, a denim barn coat (finger length) lined with flannel.

Except in winter, the overalls were hardly on anything in the southern heat. Then chambray was replaced with flannel for shirts and some men swapped cotton undershorts for union coveralls, one-piece long underpants with a hatch in the back for those times when the nature was calling. Some of them kept their long pajama bottoms overnight in cool rooms with high ceilings designed to temper summer heat but not winter cold.

The country boys were dressed like their fathers. Most of the boys in my first two schools, the two-room Marietta School in Toombs County and the Cobbtown School in the town of that name wore a jumpsuit. When I transferred to the Lyons school in the middle of fourth grade, I learned that the boys in town didn’t wear overalls and instead looked down on the country boys who did.

I liked the overalls. In summer, thin in work and play, they were cool. Worn without a shirt or shoes, and possibly patched or torn, they were well ventilated. However, faced with questions of style and social pressure, I switched to pants over time. I hated these things because I was skinny and had to tighten a belt to keep them from slipping off my hips. In the summer I really missed my overalls.

I also liked the overalls because of their pockets. The ones in the front and back at the shoulder straps were roomy, just for a knife, pecans, slingshot and rocks, interesting things found along the way, the handkerchief required by mom, containers of hooks and sinkers while fishing, the basic necessities of life for a country boy. The bib pocket was practical and safer than the others. After the overalls, it took a long time for the cargo pants to fill my need for pockets.

In the late 1940s there was a huge revolution in blue jeans. Before, there had been simple denim work pants called Overalls, but they were cowboy-style panties, tight in the legs and fitted to the hips and buttocks. Maybe their origin was the movies. John Wayne wore jeans rolled up to the ankle in his early films and our Levis looked a lot like them. But ours had pockets and his had none. (Why do movie wardrobe people sew pants without pockets?)

There was a difference with the second revolution of blue denim. Almost all young people wore them, often raised a few inches at the ankle. A few had too much body to put on skinny jeans. Many girls have adopted jeans for casual wear, but not for school. Young men, being young men, appreciated this change. Not all girls were made for jeans, but for some, the lyrics of a country music song suited her, Goodness, graceful, the babies put on her blue jeans.

Blue jeans had their drawbacks. When new, the eight-ounce denim fabric is stiff, unyielding from top to bottom. Over time they got softer, more comfortable, but this happened after weeks of wearing and washing. In a time when prosperity was not defined as it is today, people did not distress denim by washing it thoroughly or tearing it before the garment was made. Even now, I find the sight of these mutilations disturbing.

Another problem was the tight pockets on the front and back. Putting anything in or out of any pocket required a conscious act of will.

I met Bulloch County’s Remer Tyson during my freshman year at the Henry W. Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia. By working together on the Red & Black staff in 1956, we formed a friendship that still lives on.

Whether it was for the sake of comfort or personal recklessness, his jeans were the most worn and damaged I have ever seen before the modern style of intentional destruction. One pair did not have a back pocket on the right side. It had nothing to do with a lack of intelligence or motivation.

He retired to Zimbabwe after a distinguished career in journalism which ended with the post of Africa bureau chief of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain. He certainly didn’t consider himself a style pioneer with his naturally distressed blue jeans.

Roger G. Branch Sr. is Emeritus Professor of Sociology at Georgia Southern University and is a retired pastor.