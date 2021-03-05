The historic goal of sustainable fashion – The viewer

There was a notable increase in second-hand purchases in recent years and many are now turning to thrift stores to change their look. With people now trying to become mindful of their purchases or find some trendy new pieces, the traditional history of saving has changed.

Between Millennials and Generation Z Seattleites, there’s an appetite for second-hand clothes. Whether it’s picking up vintage pieces for lower prices or finding trendy denim for less than half the original price, some Seattle-area shoppers believe the economy is an alternative. to save money.

Kashish Sekhon, a third-year strategic communications major, was interested in savings after taking a compulsory course at Seattle University called The Value of Work.

We read about workers quickly. I don’t have enough money to buy expensive sustainable brands so I usually save or use Depop, Sekhon said.

While saving is just one way to save money, not everyone who saves is in need of discounted clothing. Sure Depop, retailers tend to overestimate clothes that are recycled or saved for profit.

Maggie Winicki, a fourth grade nurse, buys and sells clothes on Depop.

Depop is a good idea, but you get too much profit from it and people are giving you way too high prices. I put my $ 20 stuff on my mind, Winicki said.

As thrift becomes more and more popular in Seattle, it is counteracting the historical values ​​of thrift stores by providing discount clothing to people in need. Over-consuming savings for non-low-income people leads to gentrification, noted Khalia Williams-ONeal, Youth Program Assistant at Goodwill.

It’s unfortunate that people care more about saving because it’s fashionable without really considering those who really can’t afford anything outside of the economy, Williams-ONeal said.

Although many families rely on thrift stores because of their affordable prices, savers find that it is not only the financial aspect, but also the positive effect it has on the environment, that keeps them coming back. .

Fast fashion is really bad for our environment so either way we can fight that tension, I think that’s a good thing, Williams-ONeal said.

Fast fashion is also damaging to the environment due to the shoddy material and the massive amount of it that ends up in landfills. In fact, the fast fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters on the planet.

Recycled clothing is healthy for the environment. The economy is definitely a trend, but it should be there. The fashion industry is horrible for the environment and has never talked about it. I think saving is a trend, but it’s annoying how rich families brag about it when poor families need it, Winicki said.

Williams ONeal thinks it’s unfortunate that those who can afford to buy from sustainable brands are shopping at thrift stores. On the other hand, stores like Goodwill turn their profits to best help their employees and community members in need.

Store sales are used to fund job readiness trainings, GED programs, and other equity and inclusion programs to provide resources to underfunded communities and people in need, a said Williams-ONeal.

The steps Goodwill takes to ensure their employees and community have assets shows how profits can be turned into something bigger than the organization itself. Although people who can afford fast fashion are encouraged to save because of the effect it has on the environment, it is important for them to be aware of the saving values ​​of the past and of the past. recognize its original purpose rather than seeing it. as a passing trend.