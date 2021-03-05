Streetwear brand KROST has more than fashion in mind for latest collaboration with FILA





Photo courtesy of KROST After a year like this, looking at the latest in fashion is myopic. Unless your purchase has more of an impact than just satisfying your frivolous urge to shop. This is precisely the case for the cult streetwear brand KROST. For designer Samuel Krosts last collaboration with FILA, the brands have partnered with a shoe collaboration with a campaign highlighting young organizers and activists who are making a difference with social causes and local initiatives in seven different organizations, such as Food Bank of New York, BK community refrigerators, Walk for our lives, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Stomp out bullying, Support Kids Foundation, Freedom March in New York, The Descendants, and advocates engaged in the LGBTQ + empowerment movement. KROST believes that a unified community and unconditional support from friends is the catalyst for change. The Support Your Friends brand slogan can be found on the sock lining of the sneaker which is still available at Basic space. In addition, 10% of sales will go to each of the participating organizations, with a one-time donation from KROST and FILA. Below, we spoke to Samuel Krost about this collaboration and the responsibility of the fashion industry in creating meaningful change in the world. Why did you choose to collaborate with FILA on this specific partnership? The goal of our next campaign was to deepen the history of brands by highlighting the activists who develop and shape the incredible organizations that we have had the privilege of partnering with since our launch. We saw the upcoming collaboration with FILA as an opportunity to work with a brand that has such reach to really push the stories of these activists as far as possible. On the product side of the collaboration, it was incredibly exciting to be the brand chosen to release the latest FILA silhouette. What has this collaboration and initiative meant to you? Why was this important? Collaborating with such an iconic brand to produce an all-new silhouette has been an incredible milestone for KROST and an important personal achievement for me. Personally, some of the most vivid memories I have as a child are of my grandfather wearing the FILA Heritage tracksuits. Collaborating with this same brand now is a great story for me personally. Overall I think that says a lot about a 2 year old brand that is collaborating with a brand that just turned 110.e anniversary of the year. Do you think your brand continues this model of linking business and humanitarian causes? Of course. Each collection we publish, our goal is to raise awareness for a different social cause. As a brand, we have tackled gun reform, climate change, food insecurity, and providing our local community with basic necessities. The aim is to push our work in these areas further in order to have the greatest possible impact. These missions are ingrained in the brand’s DNA and there is no plan to change course any time soon. How do you think the fashion industry can do a better job of creating meaningful change in the world? I think we all have to create with one goal in mind. We don’t just need more things, but products, whether tangible or not, that can ultimately help make the world a little better.

