The caller asks the cop to leave the car after losing the keys; Man wearing ‘a lot of coats’ annoys fashion store customers – Greeley Tribune

EDITOR’S NOTE:The following is a summary of crime reports from the Greeley Police Department Daily Logs. Only a few of the hundreds of reports will be used in this weekly column due to lack of space.
February 19
2h30:A cashier at a convenience store in the 300 block of 71st Avenue reported that a man took two energy drinks and threw money at him before he got out and left. No items were stolen, but he was aggressive and didn’t give her time to scan the drinks.
12:45 p.m .:A caller at a fashion store in the 4500 block of CenterPlace Drive reported that a man outside wearing “a lot of coats” made customers uncomfortable.
5.30 p.m .:A caller at a restaurant in the 5400 block of 11th Street reported that a man and woman sitting at a back corner booth appeared turned off and still had not ordered anything about 30 minutes after sitting down. They were asked to leave.
7:30 p.m .:A woman from the 900 block of 4th Avenue reported that someone had parked for her husband on the street. She was told the street was a public parking lot, but she didn’t seem to follow.
February 20
12:15 p.m .:A caller in a supermarket parking lot in the 900 block of 47th Avenue lost his keys and asked an agent to answer his car to start it. He was told to go find a locksmith.
1 o’clock in the morning:A caller in the 2nd Street and 13th Avenue neighborhood reported that a shirtless man took off running after a car hit his mailbox.
2 a.m:A man in the 1300 block of 45th Avenue reported a raccoon in his window trying to get through the window.
7:30 p.m .:A caller asked the police to inform her future husband that the civil papers served on him were legal. Police said it was up to a judge and they would not call to tell him that. She replied that she was glad they “weren’t funded”.
the 21st of February
3h15:A caller in the 1900 7th Avenue block reported that a suspicious man in the backyard was shouting at or about “Nazareth and Jesus”. The power was off, so the appellant was afraid to go out.
11:30 am:Police intervened in a parking lot in the 20th Street and 35th Avenue neighborhood, where a man allegedly shouted and cursed at people outside a juice store. His vehicle broke down and he was screaming and cursing at the car. He said he would stop.
3:00 p.m .:A caller in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue reported a pile of dead ducks in a pile in someone’s yard and wanted to know if this was allowed.
3.30 p.m .:A caller in Glenmere Park reported that two people on the island in the middle of the lake were chopping down a tree with a hatchet. The men did not seem official.
3.45 p.m .:A caller in the 12th Street and 86th Avenue area was planning to go “real fast” on the longboards and wanted to know if an officer could be on standby in the event of an accident.
7:00 p.m .:A caller at a convenience store in the 4700 block of 10th Street reported that a customer walked inside threw milk because he was upset that he was denied a refund.
