How fashion can meet the demands of the 2021 Gen Z customer – Sourcing Journal

Buzzfeed has a fun quiz that lets people know if they’re a Millennial or Gen Z based on the clothes they like. Bucket hat? Gen Z. Skinny jeans? Millennials. To the casual reader, this may sound silly. For fashion marketers, knowing which trend appeals to which generation is critical to reaching them and selling products. Yet when it comes to Gen Z, the pandemic has highlighted differences within the group as well as gaps between what they want and what is available – presenting an opportunity in this younger market.

Related Articles

Statista registers Generation Z, who numbers 67 million in the United States, as having birth years ranging from 1997 to 2012. The oldest members of Gen Z are 24 this year, while the youngest are in third grade. Jason Dorsey, president of the Center for Generational Kinetics (CGK), a research consultancy for Millennials and Gen Z, says COVID-19 is such a defining moment for the generation that it could split the generation in two, older members experiencing a largely economic impact.

“In our study ‘Solving the challenge of remote work across generations’, we found that in the summer of 2020, almost half (45%) of Gen Z saw their working hours decrease. , more than a third (37%) are unable to work or be paid and more than a quarter (26%) have applied for unemployment in the last 30 days, Dorsey wrote in MarketWatch. “In addition, 25% of Generation Z believe they will be worse off once the pandemic is over.”

Having already seen their parents and older siblings deal with the Great Recession, it may not be surprising that the pandemic is affecting the outlook for Gen Z, especially when it comes to financial choices. “Our research shows that Generation Z is much more focused on savings and get great value for the money they spend rather than frivolously spending, ”writes Dorsey. “Plus, they were making comparisons to find the best deals and driving significant growth in thrift stores – all before the pandemic.”

A year after the start of the pandemic, 46% of Gen Z consumers say they think the pandemic will change the way they shop for clothing in the future, according to Cotton Incorporated. Lifestyle monitor™ Survey (Generation Z 2021). Already, 47% say the pandemic has caused them to buy more of their clothes online. And the online retailer they’ve turned to the most is Amazon. More than two-thirds (68%) buy from Amazon to browse or buy.

Even more, 41% of Gen Z shoppers name Amazon as their top site to shop for clothes online, according to the Monitor™ survey. This is followed by fast fashion e-commerce retailer Shein (14%), Google (12%), Walmart (11%), American Eagle (10%) and

Target and Instagram, (both 9 percent), among others.

It’s clear that most of the best websites for young shoppers are price driven. The MonitorThe survey ™ reveals that just over 4 in 10 Gen Z shoppers (42 percent) say “cheaper / better prices” are the reason they buy clothes online. This is actually in line with baby boomers (45%).

But the surplus of fast fashion clothing that tops their list is not in sync with the 43% of Gen Z shoppers who say they “actively seek out” products or companies with sustainable practices or reputations. or environmental, depending on Monitor™. That’s a little less than Millennials (45%), but significantly more than Gen X buyers (27%) and Baby Boomers (29%). One-third of Gen Z shoppers (40 percent) say they “always / usually” buy sustainable clothing, while 44 percent say they “sometimes”.

CGK’s State of Gen Z Consumers 2020 study found that 47% of Gen Z consumers say they would respect a company that supports environmental protection more. And they would be willing to pay $ 14.30 more on a $ 50 purchase if a company supports environmental protection.

But Gen Z has also helped companies like Shein experience solid growth in 2020. Despite the pandemic, Molly Miao, Shein’s chief marketing officer, told WWD the company last month. “Had a great year 2020.” This after he reportedly saw his income reach $ 2.8 billion in 2019. The company started in 2008 like Sheinside.com, but was acquired by CEO Chris Xu who in 2015 changed the name to Shein, according to Forbes. The company is targeting Gen Z and reaching them through influencers on Instagram and TikTok. To keep interest high, the site downloads hundreds of new products every week, including things like an $ 8 dress.

But an article from Euronews Living, a digital platform of the independent and pan-European news channel, cited Fashion revolution, a global movement promoting more sustainable and fairer fashion production, claiming that merchant prices are deceptively low.

“The low prices make us believe that they generate savings for consumers,” Fashion Revolution said. “It may seem true in the short term… but all of us, as citizens of the world, will eventually pay the external cost, the true cost of unsustainable cheap clothing consumption and production. “

In a December report, Edit’s Kayla Marci the time has come for fast fashion to start acting responsibly.

“The retail industry has experienced a slowing down essential at the height of the pandemic, with a rapid drop in fashion arrivals of 11% between January to April”Said Marci. “Young consumers may be nicknamed the activist generation, but a paradox has long existed with Gen-Z fueling the demand for disposable culture while pioneering sustainable change. This is changing as consumers fall in love with fast fashion – 46 percent of American brands have reported a decline in consumer purchases this year. “

This drop in sales partly reflects the fact that only 53% of Gen Z consumers who bought clothes online were happy with the quality of the clothes, according to the Monitor™. Satisfaction dropped to 43% when it came to whether the clothes they bought were the color they expected. And only 25% were happy with whether the clothes they bought fit them or not.

“Retailers need to align with new consumer values ​​and refocus on investing in the right products in limited SKUs,” says Marci. “In the long run, the traditional cycle of flooding the market with new products will only have a negative impact on the environment as well as on retailers’ bottom line.”