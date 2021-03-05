International Women’s Day: ARM & HAMMER ™ Laundry Detergent Proudly Sponsors Dress for Success’ Your Hour, Her Power® campaign as we face the world’s first female recession due to COVID-19





EWING, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – As we celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, ARM & HAMMER Laundry is proud to sponsor Your time, its power, a global campaign by Dress for Success, an international non-profit organization. The 2021 campaign celebrates revolutionary women in leadership positions, as inspiration and mentorship are most needed now to help empower the 5.3 million unemployed women and lighten their load as they endure unprecedented layoffs, business and school closures, home studies and the daily needs of loved ones. As decades of economic progress for women unfold, we face the world’s first female recession due to COVID-19. 865,000 women left the U.S. workforce in September and over 150,000 women lost their jobs in December 2020. We were thrilled to sponsor the Your Hour, Her Power campaign this year and support Dress for Success as they continue to celebrate women and provide them with inspiring tips and resources to help them succeed, even in this time. difficult, says Joanne Lesaca, Brand Manager for ARM & HAMMER Laundry. Women face enormous economic and professional challenges, which is why ARM & HAMMER Laundry encourages others to share their powerful experiences to help unify women and propel them forward. ARM & HAMMER Laundry is donating $ 60,000 to support the campaign and encourages women to participate and make the commitment. The campaign calls on individuals to donate the equivalent of an hour’s pay to help women displaced by the pandemic achieve economic stability. The money raised will help Dress for Success provide women with access to programs focused on job search support, financial literacy education, health and wellness, as well as entry in a professional network and a safe community. We are grateful for the support of ARM & HAMMER Laundrys to help us raise awareness and fundraise during this critical time, says Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success. Together, we celebrate the qualities women share, including courage, strength and resilience to help all women find jobs and return to good economic health. Dress for success is an international non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and helping women, many of whom face underemployment, chronic unemployment or struggling with their economic situation. For these women, Dress for Success provides the resources to succeed during this unprecedented time. Today more than ever, life can be overwhelming. Now is precisely the time for ARM & HAMMER Laundry to step in to help lighten its load, says Britta Bomhard, Marketing Director at ARM & HAMMER Laundry. We are delighted to do our part to empower women, promote equality and secure a place for women at the table by helping them become economically independent, so that their voices can be heard in order to achieve a better future for them- themselves and their families. For more information and to donate to Dress for Success, visit yourhourherpower.org. About ARM & HAMMER Laundry: For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent and its manufacturer, Church & Dwight Co., have focused on the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of personal, household and specialty care products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. About Dress for Success: Dress for Success is an international non-profit organization that empowers women to gain economic independence by providing them with a network of support, professional clothing and development tools to help them thrive at work and in life. Since its launch in 1997, Dress for Success has grown to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped over 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

