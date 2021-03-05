LA designer elevates Indigenous art, women through fashion

If art preserves the culture of the Apsalooke people, then the Apsalooke women are the custodians of that culture, cultivating it to reflect the modern day.

Fashion designer Bethany Yellowtail grew up on horseback, running in the fields, swimming in the river and being around [her] Reservation residents of the Apsalooke (Crow) Nation and north Cheyenne, in southeastern Montana. She knows first-hand the importance of the art of beadwork, textiles and quills in sustaining Indigenous traditions, and in 2015 she transformed this knowledge into her own brand: B. Yellowtail.

A year later, she created the B. Yellowtail Collective, made up of Indigenous artists, to foster economic opportunities for their communities. Many of these artists and artisans are women of all tribes and peoples, but all of them preserve their culture and advance it through their medium of choice.

From left to right, JoRee LaFrance, KamiJo White Clay, Rustin Lane LaFrance and Nina Sanders model B. Yellowtails Heritage Collection. (Erica Elan)

Yellowtail and his team have built on their values ​​as a community-based Indigenous business. Consignment artists within the Collective typically receive 70% of the profits from retail sales and for part of the pandemic the brand has increased that figure to 100%. This extra income has, of course, supplemented the artists’ income over the past year, but the relationship is symbiotic: without the work of these artists, B. Yellowtail would not exist. And native culture would feel the loss.

Dewanda Little Coyote joined the Collective about a year and a half ago, she says, and since then it has made all the difference. When her husband and grandson both contracted the coronavirus, she had to quit her job. And it was right, thank goodness I had the Collective, she said. Because I was able to carry us through.

Little Coyote is the mother of Yellowtails’ older brother Yellowtail calls her Mom or Mama D. The family is deeply important to the Northern Cheyenne Nation they share, Little Coyote said. The same goes for art, which often evolves in the family and along the matriarchal side.

Dewanda Little Coyote, left, with Bethany Yellowtail. (Dewanda Little Coyote)

While Yellowtail learned to sew from her female parents, Little Coyote picked up her entrepreneurial spirit from her parents, who owned a gift shop.

My parents said: If you have hands, create something. Do something and make a living from it. she said. My dad made war bonnets and my mom designed beautiful artwork on ceramic pots, and she made a beautiful collaborative porcelain doll with a turquoise stone inside, with the feathers on the side .

After her parents passed away, the artist began to dab herself in pearl earrings. Dentalium, a defensive shell often used in native jewelry, particularly caught his attention.

Little Coyote flaunts a four tier dental earring she made, with mini moose teeth at the bottom. (Dewanda Little Coyote)

I love it, because at the time our Cheyenne women wore a lot of dental, she says. So I wanted to give a contemporary aspect to what our ancestors wore.

Little Coyote is one of some 40 artists who currently make up the Collective, according to Yellowtail. Of the 19 creatives of the brand lists on its website, 14 of them are women. And many of them pay homage through their work to the women who raised them.

While she sells her beaded ochanku (well traveled road) earrings on the B. Yellowtails site, collective artist Molina Parker also makes Tunwin or Aunt earrings with her own aunt, Lorri Ann Two Bulls.

I thought it would be really cool to try and collaborate somehow, Parker said. And that’s what I wanted to use. Shes my aunt, and she helped me. I wanted to do something meaningful this way.

These Tunwin earrings feature hand-painted clay Lakota dancers with beaded tops. (Parker is from the Oglala Lakota and Northern Cheyenne nations.) The duo created a rose Owicikapte Win (Battle Survivor Woman) pair to honor the Parkers’ grandmother who died of breast cancer.

Matriarchs have always played an important role in the lives of the Parkers that she has learned to pearl with from the women around her. Now her 6 year old daughter is learning to bead at the same age as her. They sit side by side, bead and carry on the tradition.

Molina Parker smiles in a B. Yellowtail moose-tooth silk scarf. (Molina Parker)

Yellowtail herself learned tailoring from her aunts and grandmothers before moving to Los Angeles in 2007 to study fashion design. Circles Are Small in the Crow Community The grandfather of the Yellowtails and the grandmother of collective artist Nina Sanders are cousins. Although the two didn’t get closer until around 2015, they now feel more like sisters.

Like Yellowtail, Sanders learned from the matriarchs: his great-grandmother did sacred packages collected by museums. When she started doing her own museum work, the curator and designer came together.

An April 2019 article titled Counting stroke : Fashion and the Field Museum that Sanders wrote for Native American Art Magazine detailed the start of their collaboration in Chicago. We’ve both come a long way to be little girls in the Crow, Sanders Reservation wrote at the time. We are now women and we are about to embark on a very important and serious business that has the potential to positively influence people from all walks of life.

Sanders made these moccasins, which served as the design for several pieces of the most recent B. Yellowtails capsule collection. (Nina Sanders)

Sanders organized the Apsalooke Women and Warriors exhibition, now on display at the Chicago Field Museum. A collection of bright B.Yellowtail dresses serves as the grand finale to the exhibition. The Nina The maxi dress named after Sanders features the signature B. Yellowtails elk tooth motif on evergreen fabric.

Most of the artwork available at B. Yellowtail is portable, from Heritage collections blouses and blazers with accessories and moccasins from the Collective. The exception to the rule is artist Carrie Moran McCleary of the Little Shell Chippewa tribe.

McCleary is working on one of his Fierce One dolls. (Carrie Moran McCleary)

McCleary sews and sells Fierce One dolls, representing young Aboriginal people with potential: actors, thinkers and innovators. Each has a different name and story. And each one takes Carrie Moran McCleary about 10 hours to do by hand.

Although McCleary is primarily a beader, she started sewing in high school. Between two sewing machines and four sisters, the family’s back-to-school clothes were a household affair. Decades later, she returned to tailoring with the Fierce One dolls. Her favorite was named after her mother, Dennie.

Dennie doll always wanted to be a teacher and her dream was to someday go to school and become [one], McCleary said. And it touched me, because my mother, she raised all these kids, she lost three husbands in the middle of it. My mother is the original fierce woman.

The artist plans to sew a Fierce One doll based on Yellowtail, she said. After all, Yellowtail is the fierce woman who brought the Collective together. There, Indigenous women support Indigenous women and matriarchal art evolves.