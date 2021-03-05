Firefighters save bride’s wedding dress after fire breaks out at Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell – CBS Philly





BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County firefighters have prevented a bride’s wedding, already postponed by COVID-19, from igniting. The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. at the historic Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell. The property dates back to the 1700s and is a popular wedding venue. READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to preview plans for 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show A bride who was staying there the night before her wedding told Eyewitness News she was having dinner on the property when she saw the smoke. “I start to run, and the firefighters are like ‘whoa! whoa! whoa! ‘And I said that’s my thing. I’m a bride and my wedding is tomorrow, and he said you have to take a step back, ”said bride Caitlin Kerezsi. All Kerezsi and his family could do was watch the chaos unfold. “We just watched the fire get bigger and bigger. The wind was coming. It was really catching on, ”Kerezsi said. “My mind was racing over everything in this hotel room. We have the dresses and we have the hair and the makeup and we have the money for tomorrow and the costumes and everything! The firefighters have contained the flames of the refurbishment of nine parts. Fortunately, there were no injuries. READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia officials to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination schedule But firefighters have made unique rescues, including some of the most important items for any bride. “Suddenly you see a firefighter with his hand raised and there are only dresses hanging down. And I screamed. I threw my hands in the air. Dresses, he has dresses! Said Kerezsi. After that, Kerezsi watched the rest of the night unfold from her new room as the hotel dry-cleaned her robes. She says her marriage has been a long time coming, postponed from last year due to the pandemic and now surviving the blaze. “I hope my guests are ready to party. Because I’m going to need it, ”Kerezsi said. Despite the fire, the owners say the venue will be open on Friday and Kerezsi will walk down the aisle at 6 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. NO MORE NEWS: Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle receives special fresco for his birthday in Fishtown Jan Carabeo of CBS3 contributed to this report.

