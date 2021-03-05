Calgary man guilty of murderous murder of two other drug traffickers

A Calgary man has been convicted of the murder of two men, both of whom he shot “at close range” as they sat unsuspectingly in the front seats of an SUV, a judge said. Calgary.

Christopher Naidu was convicted of two counts of first degree murder in the April 2018 deaths of fellow drug traffickers Joshua Brendan Bamfo, 25, and Mahad Abdiraham Ainanshe, 23.

Court of Queen’s Bench judge Jim Eamon concluded that Naidu had planned the murder of the two victims and “shot them point blank in the head and neck.”

“There is no reasonable possibility that Mr. Naidu had his gun loaded at a meeting with his business partners and used it on impulse,” Eamon said in rendering his ruling.

After Eamon convicted Naidu, the killer sat in the prisoner’s box shaking his head.

During the trial, the judge learned that the three men were selling drugs together, sharing a cell phone containing a customer list of around 100 names and numbers.

Naidu was supposed to have the phone every Friday and Saturday, but one of the victims had recently kept the phone on the days assigned to the killer.

The prosecution said in its opening statement that Bamfo and Ainanshe “were killed for the list,” prosecutor ToddBuziak said on the first day of trial last month.

Victims ‘don’t expect threat of violence’

On April 20, 2018, just after 3 p.m., police were called to the northwestern neighborhood of Evanston after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

The two victims were found dead in a Nissan SUV. Bamfo’s legs were up, resting casually on the vehicle’s dashboard, suggesting he had no idea what Naidu was planning.

“[They were] not expecting a threat of violence, it was more of a meeting, ”Eamon said.

After a 14-month investigation, Naidu was arrested and charged.

A sentencing date will be set next week. Naidu faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole between 25 and 50 years.

Prosecutors have yet to say whether they will seek consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.