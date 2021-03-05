Fashion
Calgary man guilty of murderous murder of two other drug traffickers
A Calgary man has been convicted of the murder of two men, both of whom he shot “at close range” as they sat unsuspectingly in the front seats of an SUV, a judge said. Calgary.
Christopher Naidu was convicted of two counts of first degree murder in the April 2018 deaths of fellow drug traffickers Joshua Brendan Bamfo, 25, and Mahad Abdiraham Ainanshe, 23.
Court of Queen’s Bench judge Jim Eamon concluded that Naidu had planned the murder of the two victims and “shot them point blank in the head and neck.”
“There is no reasonable possibility that Mr. Naidu had his gun loaded at a meeting with his business partners and used it on impulse,” Eamon said in rendering his ruling.
After Eamon convicted Naidu, the killer sat in the prisoner’s box shaking his head.
During the trial, the judge learned that the three men were selling drugs together, sharing a cell phone containing a customer list of around 100 names and numbers.
Naidu was supposed to have the phone every Friday and Saturday, but one of the victims had recently kept the phone on the days assigned to the killer.
The prosecution said in its opening statement that Bamfo and Ainanshe “were killed for the list,” prosecutor ToddBuziak said on the first day of trial last month.
Victims ‘don’t expect threat of violence’
On April 20, 2018, just after 3 p.m., police were called to the northwestern neighborhood of Evanston after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.
The two victims were found dead in a Nissan SUV. Bamfo’s legs were up, resting casually on the vehicle’s dashboard, suggesting he had no idea what Naidu was planning.
“[They were] not expecting a threat of violence, it was more of a meeting, ”Eamon said.
After a 14-month investigation, Naidu was arrested and charged.
A sentencing date will be set next week. Naidu faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole between 25 and 50 years.
Prosecutors have yet to say whether they will seek consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]