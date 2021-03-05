Dressing for a Warmer Planet: In Dubai, Sustainable Fashion Designers Face an Uncertain Future Creatively





Despite all the downturn we did last year, our impact on the planet hasn’t really changed. NASA confirmed that 2020 was the hottest year on record, tied with 2016. The global temperature was on average 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit (1.02 degrees Celsius) warmer, contributing to lingering issues such as warming oceans, melting sea ice and, perhaps more obviously, longer, hotter summers. . Each degree of increase in the global average temperature results in 1 billion people living in borderline uninhabitable conditions, many of them unable to afford cooling technology. By 2070, that could represent around a third of the world’s population. In parts of Africa and the Middle East, there are days that seem like a glimpse of what’s to come. In Dubai, summer temperatures hover around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius), although with humidity it may look more like 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius). As a result, the city was designed almost entirely around cars, with commercial developments focused on air-conditioned public spaces, such as sprawling malls, museums, and apartment buildings with markets, restaurants, and other amenities. integrated (so residents hardly ever need to go out). None of this affects why people love living in Dubai: when it’s not extremely hot, its paradise attracts tourists all year round for its breathtaking architecture, lavish resorts. hoteliers and its diverse artistic and cultural scene. Dubai is also home to a growing class of young designers, many of whom grew up in the city or across the Middle East. They are building a fashion community from the ground up, which is thankfully detached from the trends and rules of New York and Paris. Merging Dubais’ innovative present with its rich past and cultural heritage, their collections reflect the city’s dynamism with undeniable global appeal. Reemamis Reema Al Banna, All Things Mochis Aya Tabari, Precious Trusts Wathek Allal and The Cap Project (whose designers prefer to remain anonymous) also have no plans to leave Dubai, so reconcile the city’s futuristic landscape with its uncertain fate is a priority. . Its sparkling developments and growing economic power are at odds with the city’s unique vulnerability to climate change: decades from now, Dubai could face both scorching heat and catastrophic floods if we don’t dramatically reduce our global carbon emissions.

