The future of post-pandemic or just plain crude advertising? People are panicking over this racy men’s clothing campaign

An overly sexualized advertisement for an online menswear retailer is causing a stir, with some experts predicting it is a harbinger of the future of post-pandemic advertising.

The ad for online men’s fashion retailer Suitsupply comes with the slogan “the new normal is coming” and features a crowd of rather attractive people – both heterosexual and queer – seemingly crawling over and over each other. licking each other.

The Netherlands-based retailer has long used racy, hyper-sexualized imagery in its campaigns.

Now marketing and advertising commentators have clung to the new job, arguing that during COVID the commercial was “we’re all in the same boat”; however, after the pandemic it will become more decadent, more prominent, a ‘we survived, let’s party’ vibe.

Commenting on the controversial new work, Suitsupply’s latest work, company CEO Fokke de Jong said. Business intern: “Post-pandemic life is on the horizon. Social distancing for extraordinarily long periods of time has conditioned us to fear proximity to others, and this is perfectly justified. The campaign is simply a positive vision of our future where people can start to come together and come together again.

However, the men’s fashion magazine Squire went so far as to call the campaign “crass” and “jarring.”

“Honestly, there are a lot of ways to read the pictures. Some are quite positive, as de Jong puts it. Others dive into darker territory. But it wouldn’t be the Internet if people didn’t take advantage of this Tweet and even shit opportunity. And thank you my God for that, ” Esquire Style director Jonathon Evans wrote in an editorial.

Even the irrepressible Cindy Gallop was asked for her opinion on the campaign and, judging by a tweet overnight, she seemed to give him a thumbs up.

Social media response to the campaign has been mixed, and many praised it for its boldness and provocation given the global pandemic of the past 12 months. While others have suggested it was just more of Suitsupply’s long history of using sexy imagery to whip her costumes up to impressionable young men.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

We’re going to start seeing ad campaigns for a post-vaccine world. Suit Supply just sent it under the title “The New Normal Is Coming”. Too early? Not early enough? Thoughts? (And let’s keep it clean, guys.) pic.twitter.com/rHuA9iZ42x Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) March 4, 2021

I did not know about the Suitsupply company this morning and I wish I hadn’t known about the Suitsupply company this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eDZvx5IZRx CaroLent Scfield (@NewsCarolyn) March 4, 2021

I thought the fucking supplies ad would be the worst thing I would see today. https://t.co/jFnarlLsgS Gal Dagon #EndSARS (@gal_dagon) March 4, 2021

people are mad at this ad, but it seems to be one of the healthiest ways to show fashionable sexual imagery, an industry that often uses sex to sell clothes (e.g. tom ford, ck, susu). the previous uses seem non-consensual, but it seems consensual and even has same-sex couples around? https://t.co/2z9HTWvacS derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 4, 2021

