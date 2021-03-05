Paris Fashion Week: Coperni transforms a colossal arena into a drive-in parade





Over the past year, fashion collections have been showcased primarily through ultra-limited and socially distant videos and live presentations due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, a drive-thru parade can be added to the fashion world’s creative workarounds thanks to French fashion label Coperni. Thursday, during Paris Fashion Week , Sbastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, co-founders of Coperni, inaugurated a fleet of 36 cars transporting 70 guests in the 20,100-seat AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Drivers used their headlights to illuminate the models that walked between them in the brand’s fall / winter 2021 collection. Models walk between rows of cars during the Coperni fall-winter 2021 fashion show, held at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP / AFP via Getty Images The show was broadcast live exclusively on Instagram using the app’s new Live Rooms feature, which allowed designers to shoot from three different perspectives simultaneously. Phones recorded the scene on the catwalk and behind the scenes, while the fashion commentator Louis pisano shared his take – as well as his off-the-cuff comments – from inside one of the cars. Due to restrictions on travel and gatherings, the drive-in format was the “best way to do something. [creative] while being safe at the same time, ”Vaillant said in a pre-show video interview. A model presents a creation for Coperni’s fall-winter 2021 collection. Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP / AFP via Getty Images While online streaming helped share the collection with a wider audience, Meyer said the small list of attendees – a mix of journalists, celebrities, influencers and friends – was an integral part of the program. “For the past year, we’ve all been stuck in front of our iPhones and in the digital world. Sometimes it’s important to feel (the sense of) humanity and share an experience, ”he said. “I think (the show format is) the best celebration of fashion, and we have to keep that moment because it’s magic.” Coperni’s latest collection is inspired by Parisian nightlife and the comfort of a night indoors. Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP / AFP via Getty Images The collection, the designers explain, was a two-part ode to the night, inspired by the pre-Covid-19 Parisian nightlife scene (the techno soundtrack was sorted by Clara 3000 , DJ and friend of the duo) and the comfort of an evening. That meant outfits ranged from bodycon mini-dresses, leather thigh-high boots and bold-shoulder blazers to flowing pants and trendy coats cut out of plush fabrics. “It’s a response to what we’re going through (through) now, because on the one hand we really want to be sexy and have fun again … and on the other hand we’ve been wearing pajamas for a year. , “Vaillant explained. “We want to mix these two silhouettes and these two aspects.” The models pose backstage before the show. Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP / AFP via Getty Images The drive-in parade is not the first time Meyer and Vaillant have challenged parade conventions. In September 2019, Coperni jumped the podium and projected its Spring-Summer 2020 collection on the walls of Apple’s Champs-lyses store during a public conference; and for their spring-summer 2021 season, they invited guests wearing masks to the roof of the 690-foot Montparnasse Tower – one of the tallest buildings in Paris.







