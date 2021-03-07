Davina McCall’s alluring lace gown leaves Saturday Night Takeaway fans in awe





March 7, 2021 – 15:38 GMT



Nichola murphy Davina McCall stunned Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in a black lace dress from Reformation.



Davina mccall fans may have been disappointed to see the end of The masked singer, who saw the TV star donning stunning outfits, but returned to our screens on Saturday night looking just as glamorous as ever. SHOP: 21 Best Face Masks For Teens: Where To Buy The Coolest, Cutest Face Coverings Online For his appearance on Takeaway on Saturday night from Ant and Dec, the 53-year-old wore a black midi dress from Reformation, with a fitted bodice, delicate spaghetti straps and sheer lace trim. Known as the ‘Ronan dress‘Davina’s dress costs £ 300 and is available in ivory and black. Loading the player … WATCH: Davina McCall’s training partner has moved into the family home Posing for an Instagram pic, Davina thanked her glamor team, writing, “Omg … @itvtakeaway, another bucket list tick … loved it so much. Just want to thank everyone who participated. , you have been so patient with me. Thank you. @antanddec and I love you @thebodycoach. Thanks to @mdlondon and @cherylphelpsgardiner for making me feel amazing x dress by @reformation and shoes @tamaramellon. “ To finish off her look, Davina added Tamara Mellon’s black heels and a pop of color with her bright red lipstick, while her partner and hairstylist Michael Douglas ruffled her hair into a sleek bun, keeping a few loose strands to frame her face. RELATED: 22 Best Pastel Coats For Spring: From Marks & Spencer To ASOS & New Look MORE: Davina McCall’s Chic Wedding Look Was Inspired By Victoria Beckham – See Photo Davina opted for a black lace dress from Reformation and red lipstick Her fans were quick to respond to the post, many complimenting both her outfit and her entertaining appearance on the ITV show. Melissa Odabash simply wrote: “So chic”, while another remarked: “You were amazing … and you looked absolutely stunning, amazingly beautiful.” A third added: “Fantastic! We laughed so much! As always.” Davina also wore several stunning outfits on The masked singer, including a blue sequin dress from Galvan London, a silky white polka dot dress of Retrofête and a Amanda Wakeley transparent dress layered over black underwear. Black lace dress, £ 300, Reformation BUY NOW The TV star once said Your magazine that she doesn’t let age influence her fashion choices. “I’m a woman in her 50s who always wants to wear beautiful underwear,” she said, adding, “I have cellulite. I have loose skin after having babies. But I’m still going to wear some awesome underwear because I’m old enough not to care. “What makes you attractive is getting to the point where you really feel comfortable in your own skin, regardless of your age.” READ: 17 fashion buys for spring, we bet Holly Willoughby will wear this season The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







