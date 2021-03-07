DII Report: Welcome March It’s Time for the DII College Basketball Tournament

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to March. What a week on the hardwood as the Conference Championships come to a head as we prepare for the Sunday DII Men’s and Women’s Selection Shows, which start at 10 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening, 48 men’s and 48 women’s teams will hear their names called to fill the gap and settle some unfinished business from last March. For now, we’ll let the selections speak for themselves and suspend the Power 10 leaderboard. Instead, this week we’re going to take a look at the conference championships on a few things that caught our attention.

We will also check the diamond. There is always room for a little DII baseball. Oh, and there was also some DII football being played.

Get pumped, DII Nation. It’s tournament time! Let’s start with the last DII report.

Upset city: DII men’s basketball conference championships

The northwestern state of Missouri looked ready for the tournament. The Bearcats scored 100 points in the first two games of the MIAA tournament, shooting at least 60% in both games. Ryan Hawkins recorded the second triple-double in Bearcat history in the semifinal victory, recording 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

And then came Washburn.

The Bearcats and Ichabods had played twice before this season. Both games were memorable, with the teams breaking away from a close pair of games that were decided in overtime. The MIAA Finals seemed to point in that direction. Washburn dominated the first half, leading 30-19 after the first 20 minutes. The Bearcats fought all the way home, tying the game at 66 with seconds remaining. Diego Bernard was fouled with less than three seconds on the clock and managed both free throws for a 68-66 lead. It was not enough. Tyler Geiman threw a half-court shot that sealed the MIAA title for the ‘Bods.

What else impressed us?

UIndy beat the nation’s No.2 team in Truman, 75-73 in the Greyhounds’ opener of the GLVC tournament. They were big, trailing to 13 in the second half on the remarkable comeback. Now sixth-seeded Drury and fifth-seeded Lewis will play for the GLVC men’s title and an automatic playoff bid on Sunday. How many March can you get more than that?

St. Edward’s had an impressive run in the Lone Star Conference tournament. The Hilltoppers beat No.7-ranked Lubbock Christian and No.14-ranked Texas A & M-Kingsville in back-to-back games before ultimately succumbing to West Texas A&M in the final. Qua Grant had a monster 34-point, 12-rebound performance as the Buffs won their fourth straight LSC title.

Who had Malone winning the G-MAC? The Pioneers won their ninth in a row knocking out 9th-ranked Hillsdale by sending them to their first-ever G-MAC Championship game. There, Malone disposed of Cedarville 77-59 to claim the automatic offer at the tournament. The Pioneers shot 54% in the second half, dropping 10 for 19 of 3, only to run away with it.

The MEC is coming back to the two teams we expected, despite the regular season not going as planned. West Liberty needed a Malik McKinney bell batsman to line up Glenville State 95-92 but advance to the final on Sunday. The Burning Hilltoppers, who have won 11 straight wins, take on one of our preseason sleepers at Fairmont State. The Falcons absolutely dominated Charleston (WV) 85-70, ranked No. 12 and seeded. Dale Bonner and Isaiah Sanders combined for 53 points.

Naturally, the GLIAC Championship game will not feature either the No.1 seed or the No.2 seed. Instead, No.3 Michigan Tech will face No.5 Ashland. It’s exactly the same game on the women’s side. Oh hello, March.

West Liberty move on to MEC title match on buzzer beater

DII women’s basketball sees its fair share of upheaval

It’s weird to have the Ashland Eagles in a conversation about the upheavals, but there they are, back in another GLIAC Championship game. The Eagles finished the regular season with a modest 11-7, but have played Ashland basketball ever since, winning their three GLIAC tournament games averaging 22.6 points per game. After upsetting Northwood, then defeating the 7-seed Parkside, who upset Grand Valley State the day before the Eagles against Michigan Tech, number 1 seed, on Sunday, to get their automatic ticket to the basketball championship female DII.

Lees’ women’s basketball team is back in familiar territory. The Flames, No.3, beat No.1 Valdosta State in a tight 74-71 Southern Gulf semifinal game to reach the title game on Sunday for the second time in three years.

No.5 Tiffin knocked down No.1 Cedarville in the women’s G-MAC semifinals. It was the Dragons’ second shock in as many games. Aarion Nichols led the charge with 22 points and nine rebounds. One game later, the 5-seeded Dragons took down Kentucky Wesleyan in overtime to score their ticket to support and claim the G-MAC title. Nichols was big again, scoring 22 points while Savanah Richards beat 23.

Even though it was not a tournament game, we have to salute Hawaii Pacific’s Amy Baum. OK OK,anotherkudos to Baum, whose prolific career so far has been highlighted time and time again on NCAA.com. The junior made a triple-double the second of her career in the Sharks’ season finale as they finished a perfect 13-0. They haven’t lost since November 2019.

Around the Horn: DII Baseball Battles on the Diamond

Quincy and Davenport faced off in a preseason sleeper battle. The Panthers were coming off a winning streak over center Missouri, while the Hawks were thrilled to be back on the diamond for the first time in a year. And it has shown.

The Hawks in the first game impressively. Riley Martin scored seven points, striking out 11, and four Hawks homed in the 10-2 win. In the first game of a double title on Saturday, Quincy erupted for 20 races, this time powered by five players throwing bombs, with Lance Logsdon and Michael Nielsen completing two home runs. Davenport finally got back on track in Game 3, exploding for 16 points. Nolan Anspaugh hit for the round, going 4 for 5 with four RBIs.

How about Lindenwood’s return to action. The Lions, who are loaded for 2021, came out and threw two shutouts to start the season. In fact, in their first three games, the pitching staff allowed one inning in total. Kyle Hentis threw a dandy on the Lions’ opening day, going seven scoreless innings while suppressing 11 and walking none.

John Michael Faile, one of my preseason players to watch, got off to a ridiculous start for North Greenville. He reached .448 with a 1,328 OPS, five homers and 26 RBIs in 15 games. But it was Marek Chlup who stole the show this weekend. The NC State transfer blew up three home runs on Friday night, including two in the same 12-point inning. He stayed warm on Saturday, throwing a double-barreled bomb in the first round of a double title. In 14 games, he reached 0.417 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs.

Speaking of preseason players to watch, many of them have had some great games this week.

Haydn McGeary went 2-for-5 with his second homer of the season to go with seven RBIs in Colorado Mesa’s 29-1 win.

Erik Webb started for a pair of home runs and five RBIs in a much-needed victory for center Missouri.

Think Luke Trainer from Millersville wanted to get back on the baseball field? The senior catcher and designated hitter took part in the round in the Marauders’ first game back in action since last March. Millersville swept the double, and Trainer went 4-for-5 with eight RBIs in the first 18-5 win.

Benjamin Elder’s dirty start to the season continued for No.1 Angelo State. He’s now 3-0 with a 0.64 ERA and 10.95 WHIP after striking out six innings in six innings against Lubbock Christian on Saturday.

Jacob Teeter of Florida Southern, one of the best players DII has to offer, has returned to diamond in the Jacob Teeter way. The star first baseman surrounded two home runs to give the Mocs a 1-0 start. It is safe to expect a lot more on the way.

Erskine baseball wasn’t on my radar to start the season, but Livan Reinoso has certainly done her best to put them there now. The junior third baseman reached .538 with a 1.594 OPS and a DII-best eight home runs in 16 games.

Spring is in the air … and on the ground: the return of DII football

Although there is no championship, we will be entitled to a spring DII football match in 2021. Several teams from my pre-season top 25 will be on the pitch. Lenoir-Rhyne will be entering the field soon, as will UIndy and Lindenwood, three of the teams in action who were set to do big things in 2020.

West Alabama and Limestone played some DII football last weekend. Quarterback Jack McDaniels had 264 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 27-17 victory. Senior running back Derrick Underwood had 148 rushing yards while Tyriq Martin was the main beneficiary of the McDaniels arm, staggering 166 yards and one touchdown.

Newberry spoiled DII superstar quarterback Rogan Wells’ debut in Tusculum, beating the Pioneers 21-6. In fact, it was Wolves quarterback Dr. Harris who stole the show. Harris threw for 166 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more touchdowns to account for all runs.