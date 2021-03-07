8 plus-size luxury brands that are filling a major fashion gap

For many founders of popular inclusive size brands, starting a business is out of necessity. Before launching Universal Standard in 2015, former fashion journalist Alexandra Waldman said it was difficult to dress the way she wanted. “Tome, [the plus-size market] was always at least a year and a half to two years behind the trend, made very indifferently, [and] size was always everywhere, “she tells TZR. However, her label, which focuses on high basics, is one of the other plus size luxury brands looking to change the market for the better.

Waldman isn’t the only former fashion editor to launch a brand for a personal need for higher waist options. Take former fashion editor Lauren Chan, who created New York-based brand Henning in 2019. “I created Henning because despite having spent years as an informed plus-size consumer and as a fashion editor invested in discovering emerging brands, I have never been able to find a desirable luxury brand that made clothes in my size, ”she tells TZR. “I introduced myself to work in places of Charm office to the whole Today’s show, at fashion weeks around the world, and all around me, my little peers wore designer clothes. ”

In terms of representation, Chan believes that despite increased representation on catwalks and in campaigns, there is still a long way to go. “Larger size clothing offers have been slower to arrive due to the high cost associated with development, production, marketing and more, “adds the founder.” I hope they will be more and more varied, not just the standard style and price of the middle of the road, from specific product categories to niche aesthetics to premium clothing. “

In addition to the new plus size specific labels, there have also been a number of rising brands that offer a wider range of options. Some newcomers, such as Coyan and Almost There, offer extended sizes up to 5X. To check out eight plus size and all size luxury labels that fashion girls love, continue scrolling below. You’ll want to have them all on your radar because they’re only going to get more popular.

Rising plus size brand: Coyan

When Lucas zunz ran a luxury [brand’s] womenswear e-commerce business in 2017, he continued to receive inquiries for sizes from 16 to 20 US, which he was not doing at the time. “I got really interested in this market and realized that there were hardly any high-end, modern options above size 12,” Zunz, founder of Coyan, says TZR. “The clean, minimal aesthetic that is so important in straight-fit brands was non-existent and most brands’ plus size categories seemed to be an afterthought rather than being adopted as part of their offering and design. business model, ”Zunz explains. The lack of elevated options in the plus size market and a real need and desire for better clothing from this category of women who make up over 60% of Americans are what motivated him to create the brand.

It took the New York-based brand over a year to develop the shapes and different patterns, and it was finally able to launch in October 2019. Zunz says the brand’s vibe can best be described as minimal. and understated with a twist. “Our flowy silhouettes are timeless and versatile and can be dressed up or down for any occasion,” he explains. “Simplicity and comfort are at the heart of the brand, with the main emphasis being on 100% silk and handcrafted materials and finishes in the USA. The brand isn’t just plus size, their offerings range from 0 to 24. Confused about what to try from the brand? Think about her best-selling Dua dress in white.

Plus-size rising brand: Wray NYC

Founded by Wray Serena in 2015, Wray NYC is an inclusive size brand inspired by fine art. Lately, you’ve probably seen her awesome checkered pieces on the coolest people you follow on IG. According to its website, “Each season draws on influences from sculpture, painting and beyond to create clothing focused on both form and function.” In its range of quirky products, sizes range from XS to 5XL, with pants ranging from 00 to 24.

Plus size rising brand: Universal Standard

Universal standard ethos is simple: make sure every size has access to quality clothing. In fact, Waldman describes his brand as being of any size. “We don’t care about your size,” she tells TZR. “The way you manage your body is none of our business.” The offerings, which the co-founder says are modern, raised essentials, come in sizes 00 through 40. Its most popular category is denim, and Waldman says more styles are on the way. Besides jeans, she notes that her outerwear and sportswear are both in demand.

Plus size rising brand: Henning

“We focus on pieces that are timeless, well made, easy to wear with anything in any season and most importantly will last a lifetime,” Chan said about Henning. In addition, the founder claims his Bank Suit, a black double-breasted suit in Japanese stretch wool, is the brand’s best-seller (it even sold three times!). If you couldn’t get your hands on it, you’re in luck, as it’s open for pre-order and will ship in March.

Plus size rising brand: Zelie for She

Elann Zelie founded his Los Angeles-based label Zelie for her after noticing a lack of fashion and storytelling in the plus size space. “I needed and wanted to fill that void,” she told TZR. “I went to design school and learned to make my own patterns and sew.” The founder put her skills to good use and established her brand in 2013. Currently, her collection includes velvet dresses and briefs, as well as shiny evening dresses.

Zelie believes there is a shortage of plus size designers due to visibility. “I hope that with my brand at Nordstrom, it will help other large creators get the recognition, funding and visibility they deserve.” Don’t sleep on her pieces, her website notes that all designs are made in limited series (which makes them so special).

Plus-size rising brand: The Hour London

Founder Nana Rasoeva never imagined launching a clothing brand. “I studied medicine and started as an obstetrician,” she tells TZR. But, after increasing a few dress sizes, Rasoeva could not find the same type of quality, well-cut clothes that she wore before. “The bulb moment came when I was getting ready for a summer vacation in Italy, ordering clothes online,” says the founder. “When they arrived I was disappointed with the quality, the fit and the fabric, everything. I wanted well-fitting clothes in natural fabrics that were cool and a pleasure to wear. Was I asking for the impossible? After her vacation, she enrolled in a fashion design course at the London College of Fashion and followed it with intensive modeling to acquire the necessary skills. At the end of the course, Rasoeva launched The Hour London in 2018.

Rasoeva says that the strength of the brand is to use pretty shapes in union with impeccable details, such as silhouettes of sleeves or practical pockets on the dresses. Additionally, she notes that the precise customization consisting of volume and balancing the overall appearance makes The Hour modern and versatile. And, Rasoeva says her brand is obsessed with creating well-fitting pants. “Many fittings for different body shapes and tests are carried out [the] developing each style until we are happy with the quality and fit, ”says Rasoeva. The brand adopted the hugely popular classic tuxedo pants, which the founder says you can dress for any occasion or wear with a white cotton shirt and sneakers.As for other bestsellers, check out his Sequin Opera jacket and the Tweed Effect jacket.

Rising plus size brand: noisy bodies

Patricia Luiza Blaj started to get frustrated with the clothes available in her size XL and knew something needed to change. “I was working in the fashion industry as a writer and content creator at the time and my frustration was exacerbated that very few paid campaigns were happening to me. I was the token fat girl ticking off dishonest diversity boxes, “the founder of Noisy bodies said TZR. She was very unhappy with the box that the fashion industry continued to limit her to, so she decided it was time to get out of it. “Loud Bodies is my love letter to anyone who has ever been made to feel less than, unworthy or not good enough by the fashion industry and our society,” says Blaj. “It’s something that I put all my love, sweat and sometimes tears into in order to make our customers feel beautiful, making them feel loved and respected by the clothes they wear.

Blaj says Loud Bodies’ offerings are romantic, no excuse, and clothes that let you claim the space you rightly deserve. Loud Bodies offers a wide range of sizes, with most of its pieces available from XXS to 10XL.

Rising plus size brand: almost there

Launched by Celine Kabaker, Almost there is a size brand that combines durability and style to create affordable pieces. Her eco-friendly approach to fashion involves using dead animals and natural fabrics, made-to-order items, and producing pieces at her family-owned Los Angeles factory. Her selection of dresses, which includes everything from pretty mini to neon maxi, is available in sizes XS to 5X.