SIDIA launches tie-dye lounge dress in gold dust





For those looking to elevate their WFH dressing after months spent in the apartment wearing exclusively tracksuits, the Toronto brand SIDIAThe draped tie-dye kaftan may be the answer. The brand – named after the founder’s grandmother Erin kleinberg, who co-created Coveteur ten years ago – created the perfect lounge dress that will take you from Zoom calls to dates at home. Join the classic colors of black and sage green, the new ‘Gold Dust’ style is a colorful, springtime iteration of SIDIA’s signature caftan. Citing irreverence and free-spirited attitude Stevie Nicks as the inspiration for this new version, the brand dresses the comfortable and lightweight jersey garment – handmade locally in Toronto, Canada – in a beautiful periwinkle and soft gold tie-dye. With a V-neck design and subtle side slits, the kaftan is not only a stylish alternative to loungewear, but also a versatile piece that you can wear outside the home with your favorite sneakers and trendy jewelry. . “While maintaining the cupboards of taste creators around the world during my days at CoveteurI noticed a unifying trend among the closets. People would show me their elaborate collections, but then they would direct me to a corner of their bedroom or closet to a small display of items they carried in heavy rotation – their most loved and worn daily uniform, ” Kleinberg says. HYPEBAE. She adds: “SIDIA aspires to organize the concept of this support for our consumers, creating comfortable and chic everyday pieces that highlight the subject more than the clothes. We aim to make our community feel more like themselves. My dream is to evolve into a full-fledged lifestyle brand with physical retail concepts to immerse our buyers deeper into our world – all in name, heritage, honor, integrity and respect for my grandmother, IRL Sidia. The “Gold Dust” caftan is available at SIDIA website for $ 198 USD.







