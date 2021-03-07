Top 7 fashion trends that will gain momentum in 2021





Redtag is redefining fashion in 2021

Dubai: The year 2020 has turned the fashion industry upside down, with no show to excite fashionistas. So of course we had to put together an exclusive collection preview for 2021. We combined our trend spotting instincts with recommendations from industry leaders like WGSN, a global authority on consumer and consumer trends. design, to bring you the Top 7 fashion trends that are picking up steam faster than you can spot the A-listers at the Met Gala! Reactive mode With our lives becoming increasingly digital in 2020, it’s no surprise that fashion and technology are coming together to create what WGSN calls responsive clothing in 2021. An extension of wearable technology combining personalization and fitness, brands take advantage of cutting-edge technological innovations, from sensors that track body movements and the environment and coach you, to fabrics that give the user ultimate control over their experience. Sportswear adopts responsive materials that open for breathability when they smell sweat. The responsive fashion trend is also spreading to non-sporty clothing. Self-cooling evening dresses and comfort-controlled work clothes? Coming to your favorite fashion store, sooner than you imagine! Follow your own path Like the elastic waistband that ironically earned the Hall of Fame 2020 right, comfort is making its way into fashion in an elegantly rebellious way in 2021. Athleisure has made the most of the quarantine at home, changing into an all-day outfit that seamlessly transitions from work mornings to yoga sessions and Netflix frenzy in the evening. Who would have thought that oversized silhouettes and sweatpant sets could be a fashion statement, before 2020 !? These Lulu Lemons and Fabletics sweatpants and yoga pants can be hard to resist, with the right hoodie and athletic sneakers for both laid back and laid back environments. Two mile wear The One Mile Wear trend of 2020, a casual look you’d sport within a mile of your home has given way to loungewear #TwoMileWear, WGSN label for a touch of 2021s expression and panache in the comfort factor. Sweatshirts, joggers and hoodies have been a part of trendy urban fashion, from hip-hop B-boys and B-girls to K-pop starlets, for years. Two Mile Wear adds a touch of denim, a touch of leather, a long coat or a dress belt. You wear your attire best when it is an extension of your mood. Dress up or dress up your look by combining polarities and disparate elements. It’s about being chic and comfortable. Go from maximalism to minimalism As the world slowly recovers from the dramas of 2020, fashion embraces minimalism and comfort. Instead of bold and outrageous trendy statements, women present timeless, eye-catching accessories that hint at style and luxury, without going overboard. Savvy fashionistas are turning to budget casual wear with a relaxed aura. From padded ski boots to the right phone case, making a personalized statement is the name of the game. Strengthen accessible collaborations When in-person events were canceled for the foreseeable future, digital interaction became the norm. Fashion fans have been stalking their celebrity gurus on social media, to keep up with the latest trends and recreate that perfect red carpet look at home. And brands have picked up on the trend as well, with high-end collections showcasing influencer fashion, thanks to celebrity collaborations. Fashion enthusiasts indulged in visually stunning outfits, with diehard fans responding enthusiastically, on the chance to replicate the look of their favorite celebrities. Opening of digital doors With large malls and store closings becoming the norm in 2020, big brands have quickly gone digital to connect directly with consumers through e-commerce and virtual offerings. It has forced the most innovative brands to think outside the box and take the digital customer experience to a level the world has never seen before. If you desperately want this earthy fall toned trench coat with leopard print knee high boots, dress up in a virtual room designed for you! While not a permanent substitute for going to the mall with friends and grabbing Starbucks, the brands are going out of their way to keep you engaged until the company returns to normal with an online experience. that will blow your mind. Sustainable style The fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world, with 85% of goods ending up in landfills. With an indispensable combination of cutting-edge technology and inspiring aesthetics, brands are now evolving in a circular fashion, adopting environmentally friendly production methods to improve longevity and recycle materials. This is the most important trend to redefine the industry in this new decade. Textiles are routinely recycled to turn ragged and discarded clothing into a new, durable outfit, and resold in the market as the latest fad. This creative ingenuity is forcing big brands to be more sustainable, creating masterpieces from old threads. For example, the WGSN predicts that the mycelium-based biomaterial Mylo is emerging as an alternative to leather that can be grown without cruelty to animals, and without huge inputs of water and other limited resources. Fashion gives back to society, evolving from self-indulgence, to a new environmental awareness, through unique works of art that push all creative boundaries. 2020 has taught us to accept and appreciate what we have and to be grateful for the things we can hold onto. Circumstances have taught us to be optimistic and patient. And coming 2021, these new twists and trends add some of our new priorities, to fashion, expression and style. – By Jitinder Advani, Clothing Purchasing Manager – REDTAG

