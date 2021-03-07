Fashion
What the stars said after the showdown in Siena – VeloNews.com
“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “}}”>
Everyone was hoping for a spectacular show at Strade Bianche, and the men’s and women’s races would run in style.
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak took victory for SD Worx after the team once again dominated the race. The Dutch side did not have it easy, however, as a resilient drive from Elisa Longo Borghini kept the race on a razor’s edge until the final minutes.
Mathieu van der Poel put the hammer on the men’s race with two breathtaking attacks from a leading group of stars. The Dutchman’s performance was a warning for the season ahead, but Strade showed there is a lot in the field ready to take him on.
Race report: Chantal van den Broek-Blaak takes victory for SD Worx
Race report: Mathieu van der Poel wins with a dazzling final attack
So what were the movers and shakers saying after the confrontation on the white roads of Tuscany? Here is what:
Elisa Longo Borghini shows courage and grace
Also read: The pressure is on Trek-Segafredo at Strade Bianche
Elisa Longo Borghini took second after being overwhelmed by an SD Worx power play on Saturday.
The Italian champion countered van den Broek-Blaak’s decisive attack on the Siena stretch and was forced to tow her Dutch rival to the crucial final climb as SD Worx gathered numbers in the group that chased just a few hundred meters back.
Longo Borghini led van den Broek-Blaak on the first step of the climb to Siena, but ran out of gas when van den Broek-Blaak accelerated in his winning swing.
I was neither frustrated nor irritated. I just wanted to try to get van den Broek-Blaak to go, and sometimes you have to try to make the other one work, Longo Borghini said of the whole draw in the last few kilometers. I knew absolutely that she would not work with me because normally I drop Chantal on a climb like this. Of course, today she had something more up her feet in the final than me.
“Hats off to her for the win because it’s an important and special win,” she continued. “Arriving in Piazza del Campo di Siena is simply magnificent and a victory to be appreciated.
Egan Bernal surprises everyone, including himself
Also read: Egan Bernal seeks redemption at the Giro d’Italia
The small group of seven that formed on the last gravel sector contained all the usual suspects Alaphilippe, van Aert, van der Poel and Egan Bernal. The former Tour de France champion was on the start sheet but barely mentioned before the race but showed the world his recent injury battle may be over and he is more than a diesel from three weeks.
Bernal was third after meeting up with van der Poel and Alaphilippe when the pair cleared on the last gravel sector. The Colombian was finished off by van der Poel’s massive attack on the decisive climb, but third place was more than expected, including himself.
“I’m a little surprised to be in the top 3 because I’m not a specialist in one-day races, so getting on the podium with Mathieu and Julian is a great honor for me. I am really surprised and motivated for my next goals, ”he said.
I must be happy with this. I am not a specialist in classics, so it is more difficult for me. I want to enjoy this place on the podium, and then I can’t wait to achieve my big, big goals. It was difficult for me to win against those two.
Annemiek van Vleuten teetering on the edge of excellence
Also read: Van Vleuten denounces errors at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Annemiek van Vleuten was as offensive as ever on Saturday, fending off attacks on the last handful of gravel sections before launching her own tedder on the off-road climb of La Tolfe.
Van Vleuten continued to fight for the final five kilometers after Longo Borghini and van den Broek-Blaak escaped, and she threw one of the first accelerations of the race for third place on the climb to the square. Although ‘AVV’ was revised by van der Breggen in the final hundred meters and left to settle for fourth, she took comfort in her progress after a poor performance at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend.
“I had everything I needed – I just couldn’t finish it. I’m especially happy that I didn’t make a mistake after a really disappointing Omloop, when I lost sight of the front end due to a bad position, ”she said.
“I am very proud of the way I reacted during the race, always in the right place and doing what I had to do. It’s not far, it will be there soon.
Julian Alaphilippe swings while swaying
Also read: Alaphilippe: “ I always run with an offensive style, with an offensive tactic ”
Julian Alaphilippe put the spotlight on the race on the last gravel sector of La Tolfe with a short attack. The Frenchman’s gesture set the race in motion, and he was the first to counter van der Poel’s explosive acceleration on the steep stony climb a few kilometers later.
Alaphilippe was the first to counter again when van der Poel performed a test acceleration on the climb to Siena, but when the Dutchman turned on the turbo to launch his winning kick seconds later, the world champion did not got no response.
“Mathieu was very strong, I have no regrets. Of course, I would have preferred to win but in the end, I’m happy to be on the podium in the rainbow jersey. I am not disappointed, because I really gave everything. I already had cramps in the last kilometers. Mathieu was just better, so I have to congratulate him, ”said Alaphilippe.
“When I arrived in Siena I did everything I could and that meant being a finalist. But I feel the form is getting where I want it, so it’s good, it makes me look forward to the next races.
Tom Pidcock encouraged by increasing progress
Also read: Tom Pidcock leads the renaissance of classics at Ineos Grenadiers
Tom Pidcock made his way into the star group of seven that emerged at the top of the race with 12 km to go.
The WorldTour rookie was challenged by Alaphilippe’s initial attack, but slowly but steadily found his way back into the peloton. When van der Poel made the selective move a few minutes later, Pidcock was knocked out and left to fight for fourth place in the pursuit group.
The Briton finished fifth in Siena, but after an attacking run at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and a podium at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne last weekend, Pidcock continues to impress and is more confident than ever.
“I’m pretty happy with the way I went, didn’t feel like I had that much oomph, but yeah, it was a lot of fun,” he said.
I didn’t really have the legs to go faster [when van der Poel attacked] to be honest, ”he continued. But I can’t complain, I’m there in the front group with these guys. It will take a few more races, a little more experience, miles to go, and I’m sure I’ll be there soon.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]