What the stars said after the showdown in Siena – VeloNews.com

“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “}}”>

Everyone was hoping for a spectacular show at Strade Bianche, and the men’s and women’s races would run in style.

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak took victory for SD Worx after the team once again dominated the race. The Dutch side did not have it easy, however, as a resilient drive from Elisa Longo Borghini kept the race on a razor’s edge until the final minutes.

Mathieu van der Poel put the hammer on the men’s race with two breathtaking attacks from a leading group of stars. The Dutchman’s performance was a warning for the season ahead, but Strade showed there is a lot in the field ready to take him on.

Race report: Chantal van den Broek-Blaak takes victory for SD Worx

Race report: Mathieu van der Poel wins with a dazzling final attack

So what were the movers and shakers saying after the confrontation on the white roads of Tuscany? Here is what:

Elisa Longo Borghini shows courage and grace

Longo Borghini was passed in the final but fell while swinging. Photo credit: Luc Claessen / Getty Images

Also read: The pressure is on Trek-Segafredo at Strade Bianche

Elisa Longo Borghini took second after being overwhelmed by an SD Worx power play on Saturday.

The Italian champion countered van den Broek-Blaak’s decisive attack on the Siena stretch and was forced to tow her Dutch rival to the crucial final climb as SD Worx gathered numbers in the group that chased just a few hundred meters back.

Longo Borghini led van den Broek-Blaak on the first step of the climb to Siena, but ran out of gas when van den Broek-Blaak accelerated in his winning swing.

I was neither frustrated nor irritated. I just wanted to try to get van den Broek-Blaak to go, and sometimes you have to try to make the other one work, Longo Borghini said of the whole draw in the last few kilometers. I knew absolutely that she would not work with me because normally I drop Chantal on a climb like this. Of course, today she had something more up her feet in the final than me.

“Hats off to her for the win because it’s an important and special win,” she continued. “Arriving in Piazza del Campo di Siena is simply magnificent and a victory to be appreciated.

Egan Bernal surprises everyone, including himself

Bernal was the man no one expected to see on the podium. Photo credit: Tim de Waele / Getty Images

Also read: Egan Bernal seeks redemption at the Giro d’Italia

The small group of seven that formed on the last gravel sector contained all the usual suspects Alaphilippe, van Aert, van der Poel and Egan Bernal. The former Tour de France champion was on the start sheet but barely mentioned before the race but showed the world his recent injury battle may be over and he is more than a diesel from three weeks.

Bernal was third after meeting up with van der Poel and Alaphilippe when the pair cleared on the last gravel sector. The Colombian was finished off by van der Poel’s massive attack on the decisive climb, but third place was more than expected, including himself.

“I’m a little surprised to be in the top 3 because I’m not a specialist in one-day races, so getting on the podium with Mathieu and Julian is a great honor for me. I am really surprised and motivated for my next goals, ”he said.

I must be happy with this. I am not a specialist in classics, so it is more difficult for me. I want to enjoy this place on the podium, and then I can’t wait to achieve my big, big goals. It was difficult for me to win against those two.

Annemiek van Vleuten teetering on the edge of excellence

Van Vleuten took fourth in what gave promising progress after a disappointing race at Omloop. Photo credit: Luc Claessen / Getty Images

Also read: Van Vleuten denounces errors at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Annemiek van Vleuten was as offensive as ever on Saturday, fending off attacks on the last handful of gravel sections before launching her own tedder on the off-road climb of La Tolfe.

Van Vleuten continued to fight for the final five kilometers after Longo Borghini and van den Broek-Blaak escaped, and she threw one of the first accelerations of the race for third place on the climb to the square. Although ‘AVV’ was revised by van der Breggen in the final hundred meters and left to settle for fourth, she took comfort in her progress after a poor performance at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend.

“I had everything I needed – I just couldn’t finish it. I’m especially happy that I didn’t make a mistake after a really disappointing Omloop, when I lost sight of the front end due to a bad position, ”she said.

“I am very proud of the way I reacted during the race, always in the right place and doing what I had to do. It’s not far, it will be there soon.

Julian Alaphilippe swings while swaying

Alaphilippe was one of the animators of the race, as always. Photo credit: Tim de Waele / Getty Images

Also read: Alaphilippe: “ I always run with an offensive style, with an offensive tactic ”

Julian Alaphilippe put the spotlight on the race on the last gravel sector of La Tolfe with a short attack. The Frenchman’s gesture set the race in motion, and he was the first to counter van der Poel’s explosive acceleration on the steep stony climb a few kilometers later.

Alaphilippe was the first to counter again when van der Poel performed a test acceleration on the climb to Siena, but when the Dutchman turned on the turbo to launch his winning kick seconds later, the world champion did not got no response.

“Mathieu was very strong, I have no regrets. Of course, I would have preferred to win but in the end, I’m happy to be on the podium in the rainbow jersey. I am not disappointed, because I really gave everything. I already had cramps in the last kilometers. Mathieu was just better, so I have to congratulate him, ”said Alaphilippe.

“When I arrived in Siena I did everything I could and that meant being a finalist. But I feel the form is getting where I want it, so it’s good, it makes me look forward to the next races.

Tom Pidcock encouraged by increasing progress

Pidcock took fifth place as he continues to impress on his WorldTour debut. Photo credit: Luc Claessen / Getty Images

Also read: Tom Pidcock leads the renaissance of classics at Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock made his way into the star group of seven that emerged at the top of the race with 12 km to go.

The WorldTour rookie was challenged by Alaphilippe’s initial attack, but slowly but steadily found his way back into the peloton. When van der Poel made the selective move a few minutes later, Pidcock was knocked out and left to fight for fourth place in the pursuit group.

The Briton finished fifth in Siena, but after an attacking run at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and a podium at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne last weekend, Pidcock continues to impress and is more confident than ever.

“I’m pretty happy with the way I went, didn’t feel like I had that much oomph, but yeah, it was a lot of fun,” he said.

I didn’t really have the legs to go faster [when van der Poel attacked] to be honest, ”he continued. But I can’t complain, I’m there in the front group with these guys. It will take a few more races, a little more experience, miles to go, and I’m sure I’ll be there soon.