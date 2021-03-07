Rick Ross Mansion used as Zamunda Palace; reviews are mixed; fashion designed by Ruth E. Carter





Holyfield once said the mansion’s upkeep was over $ 1 million a year. The boxer lost the property in 2012 due to foreclosure. The mansion was also featured in the 2018 SuperFly movie and an episode of Foxs Star. Besides Tyler Perry Studios, where many large dance scenes were filmed, other scenes were filmed at the former Perrys Studios, now called Areu Bros. Studios, including the Barber Shop and the Marys Apartment. The Kingdom of Wesley Snipes Characters was filmed at the Yaarab Shrine Center on Ponce de Leon Ave. The outdoor scenes of New York have been reproduced in Mitchell and Peachtree streets. *** Reviews of Coming 2 America, which released Thursday on Amazon Prime, have been decidedly mixed. The mean metacritic score of 42 review was 52 out of 100, slightly worse than Wonder Woman 1984 (60) but better than the just released Tom & Jerry (33). Rotten tomatoes, taking a wider range of 150 reviews, got almost the same score of 51 out of 100. Viewer reviews were also on average in the middle, at 51%. Rotten tomatoes The summary says the film reminds audiences that there is an equally fine line between sequel and retreading. Some reviewers liked the nostalgic, star-studded fun factor. Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post wrote that this long-awaited sequel is aimed squarely at serving its audience, without excuses and without excess of pleasures, both simple and wildly extravagant. Vince Mancini from Uproxx wrote that everyone seems to be having fun, and not in need. Even when it’s not funny, Coming 2 America is still fun to watch. Others found the humor lacking. Odie Henderson on RogerEbert.com felt that a sense of familiarity is often enough to keep the film on a sea of ​​goodwill, but some of the plot ideas are doomed to raise a few eyebrows and lower a few lids. Slant’s Chuck Bowen was ruthless: The film looks like the result of an improvisation shoot that bore little fruit, as it is scattered and patched up, with talented actors struggling wildly in an attempt to hide the fact that there are meters of editing. with no real plot, no emotional resonance, and virtually no continuity, even in the individual scenes. His conclusion: desperate, insidious and thin. *** Ruth E. Carter created the bold fashion designs in the fictional Zamunda for “Coming 2 America”. AMAZON STUDIOS Credit: Amazon Studios Credit: Amazon Studios Ruth E. Carter won an Oscar in 2018 for his work in Black Panther. She returns again for more extravagant fashion work for Coming 2 America. According to a story in Insider, Carter used classic references, repurposed fabrics, and exploited designers such as South African designer Palesa Mokubung to create completely original looks. In a lengthy interview, Carter told Forbes: I was challenged to keep the things people expected and liked. I also had to create a modern world that a new generation could see and say: Yes, this is what I imagine Africa and Zamunda look like. Carter said pretty much all of the costumes were custom made – we went all over the world including East India where we could have beaded, glitter and opulent items. About the Author Rodney Ho Rodney Ho writes on entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Originally from New York, he covered education at the Virginian-Pilot, a small business for the Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at AJC for over 20 years.







