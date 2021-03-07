Connect with us

Kimberley Garner Goes Braless in Metallic Strappy Dress on Idyllic Anguilla Trip

Kimberley Garner grabs attention as she is bra-less in a metallic strappy dress on her idyllic trip to Anguilla

By Rianne Addo for Mailonline

Published: | Update:

She stays in the luxurious Malliouhana Auberge Resort since her flight to the island from Miami.

And Kimberley Garner continued to soak up the sun by uploading radiant images from her trip to Anguilla to Instagram over the weekend.

The 30-year-old swimwear designer made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a metallic strappy dress for a photoshoot near her villa.

Watch her glow: Kimberley Garner continued to soak up the sun by uploading radiant images from her trip to Anguilla to Instagram this weekend.

Riding the heat, the former Made In Chelsea star went bra-less in the satin ensemble, which was held in place by thin straps.

The social media personality wore her hair loose, while her complexion was lifted with minimal makeup.

While international travel is currently banned from her native Britain, the businesswoman was able to fly unrestricted after settling into her second home on the Florida coast.

What a Girl: The swimsuit designer, 30, made sure all eyes were on her as she slipped into a metallic slip dress for a photoshoot at her villa

Special attention: Earlier today, the former Made In Chelsea star teamed up with a dark green bikini from her collection

Beautiful appearance: the beach top was paired with denim jeans

Kimberley has been sunning in Miami with her boyfriend since late December, after spending Christmas in Barbados.

But it wasn’t all the carefree partying as she took to Instagram to defend herself against backlashes from her international travels.

The TV star said she left the UK on December 14 a week before London moved to Level 4 to ‘check out my apartment’.

The London native said at the time: ‘I bought my seat here this time two years ago. It was a massive achievement, I still can’t believe it sometimes. I run a business – I am not an influencer.

“I’m here, but I’m still very, very strict. I see people in Tulum and everywhere going to parties and that doesn’t seem right to me.

“ I haven’t been to any party and turned down invitations from friends because I think it’s not fair to be in a crowd – it’s not OK at the moment.

“ I’m really lucky to be in the sun and the outdoors, and I totally appreciate it, but I’m not going to live normally because it’s not a normal world at the moment.

“ I really think and feel for everyone at home right now, it really sucks, be brave, be kind to each other. ”

Soaked in the sun: the blonde stays at the luxurious Malliouhana Auberge Resort on her flight to the island from Miami

