Saginaws Kaiser Dress & Co. offers an eclectic mix of women’s clothing





SAGINAW, MI Tricia Kaiser, owner of Kaiser Dress & Co. in Saginaw, had long dreamed of opening her own business. She started selling women’s clothing through a tiered marketing company and hosting pop-up shops with friends on weekends. As a stay-at-home mom of three, she loved the flexibility offered by direct sales, but knew that she ultimately wanted to grow her business and own it. I’ve always wanted to own my own boutique, Kaiser said, and selling women’s clothing kind of opened my eyes to the beauty of fashion. There is always something new, trendy, and I love it. Kaiser opened his storefront at 1313 Bay St., near the intersection of Bay and Court streets, last summer. The building, formerly Nines Fire House Pub, has been vacant for several years. Kaiser was looking for the right location, heard about the building adjacent to the Fuzzys restaurant, and things fell into place. We think it was meant to be, she said. After the lockdown was lifted, that’s when we signed the lease. Kaiser Dress & Co. offers eclectic and unique women’s clothing in sizes from small to 3XL, as well as sweet treats from The Popcorn Shop and Candy Club. I try to have something for everyone, Kaiser said. Judy Blue jeans is one of my best sellers. They are absolutely the most comfortable jeans you have ever owned. The store is one of several small local businesses that have opened or expanded since the start of the pandemic. Others include Delicious Sweets Bakeshop, Outer Grove Co., Big O Burgers & Barbecue, Tias Soul, Happy Little Treats, and Doggy Bites Bakery. Nearby, Katys Kards, located at 1200 Court St. and best known for its selection of greeting cards and party balloons, has new owners, product offerings and services including party planning services, online ordering, contactless pickup and delivery. Kaiser said she’s not sure what to expect in her first year in business, especially during a pandemic, but things are going well. When we first opened we had a huge reception, we did very well. Christmas, of course, is always a good time for us, you know, small businesses, she said. The New Year has been a bit calmer … but honestly I’m very happy with the way things are going. Kaiser Dress & Co. is open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday or buy online at www.kaiserdressandco.com. Learn more about MLive: Find out what’s new and what’s to come on Saginaws SVRC Marketplace One of Saginaw’s oldest black barbers, 72, reflects on a great career Saginaws First Ward was my lifeline and is still said to be a 93 year old board member Find out which businesses are opening and closing in 2020 in Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties

