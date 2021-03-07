8 times Amanda Gorman presented her fashion game





Amanda Gorman was an international hit before Joe Biden was named the 46th President of the United States. But when she stepped onto that podium and read her poem “The Hill We Climb,” she joined the ranks of historical figures like Maya Angelou and Robert Frost. Its canary yellow Prada trench coat, the red Prada headband and the magnetic presence also caught the attention of the fashion industry, in which she became a true style icon. According to the Los Angeles Times, a third-grade teacher brought poetry to Gorman’s attention through Ray Bradbury’s poem “Dandelion Wine,” and the rest was history. She started journaling every day and overcame a speech barrier to perform her poetry aloud. Her work quickly gained the attention of academics for her revealing feelings about race, feminism, and the ongoing battle for civil rights. At the age of 16, she had been named the Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate in 2014 and, a year later, published her first collection of poetry titled, The one for whom food is not enough. She then attended Harvard University to study sociology, and during her studies was named the first National Youth Poet Laureate in the United States. With a story like this, it’s no surprise that at the age of 22, Gorman was asked to write a poem that would sum up Biden’s presidency. He was also asked to write a poem in honor of three Americans receiving the title of captain for their service during this year’s Super Bowl pandemic. During both performances, she silenced the live crowds with admiration and captivated the fashion elite at home. The combination of Gorman and Prada’s poetry reflects the growing importance of purpose-driven public figures in the fashion space, as many designers look to change makers for campaigns and collaborations. Her inaugural look may have been the first to go viral, but it’s certainly not the only one that deserves praise. To celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the intellectual style icon, THE OFFICIAL tells about all the times Gorman made a statement with his fashion.

