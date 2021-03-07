Holly Willoughby impresses in daring thigh-high slit dress for Dancing on Ice semi-final





March 7, 2021 – 6.15 p.m. GMT



Kate thomas This morning’s Holly Willoughby went all out for Sunday’s Dancing on Ice semi-final, wearing an Iris Serban yellow silk dress, see her striking look.

After weeks of last minute changes and spectacular outings, Dancing on the ice is about to end soon – which unfortunately means more Holly willoughbyBreathtaking fashion after next weekend! RELATED: Holly Willoughby Loves This Clever Beauty Gadget – And It’s In The Amazon Sale The This morning the presenter wowed us with her penultimate look for the ITV The semi-finals of the skating competition, however, emerged in a lemon yellow dress from Iris Serban, complete with a slit, fitted corset bodice and sweetheart neckline – all made from a delicate silk tulle fabric. While Holly went for the bright yellow color, the “ star dress ” also comes in black, red and lilac. She completed her gorgeous outfit with strappy heels from René Caovilla and trendy earrings from NOA. Loading the player … WATCH: Holly Willougby is gorgeous Dancing on the ice dress collection revealed She wore her blonde hair in soft beach waves and opted for stylish makeup, with dark eyes and bare lips. READ MORE: Holly Willoughby cradles the miniskirt that bares the legs – and fans are responding Holly shared a behind-the-scenes snap on her Instagram, writing, “So tonight is @dancingonice’s semi-final. Check out @itv at 6pm … all of our celebrities are skating twice tonight and their second dances are super emotional … Dress by @iris_serban jewelry by @noafinejewellery shoes by @renecaovilla. “ Fans of the star were in love with her assertive look, enthusiastic: “OMG THE YELLOW !! YEP THIS IS MY FAVORITE DRESS SHE IS LOOKING AT YOU SO MUCH.” A second added: “So gorgeous yellow looks good on you Holly !!” while a third wrote: “This dress makes me excited for the summer.” The TV star’s bold yellow silk dress was by Iris Serban Holly’s jaw-dropping look came thanks to her stylist Danielle Whiteman, while her hair was styled to perfection by Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O’Neill was responsible for her dewy beauty look. The mother of three has delighted viewers with an incredible range of dresses throughout the series so far. Last weekend she stunned fans for Movie Week in a red halterneck dress by British bridal designer Sassi Holford. The pretty dress featured an open back with a giant bow and a flattering fitted silhouette. Holly looked radiant in a red backless dress last weekend One of her most memorable looks on the show has to be her ice blue dress for week four, which earned her fan comparisons to the Disney Princesses, including Elsa from Frozen and Cinderella. For Valentine’s Day, Holly emerged in an equally stunning Iris Serban pink dress with a feathered hem. We can’t decide which of her dresses we like best! DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby recalls dealing with dyslexia as a child: ‘I felt ashamed’ The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







