Meghan Markle dress: Meaning behind the Armani dress worn in the interview with Oprah Winfrey





Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress from Armani for her interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Image: CBS / Armani





Meghan Markle will appear in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey this weekend, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, where she will discuss life as a mother, the royal family and her new life. Meghan markle and Prince harry will appear in a highly anticipated interview this weekend alongside Oprah Winfrey. The couple, who recently announced their final departure from royal life, are said to have “ no prohibited topics ” in the interview. In a preview from CBS that will air the interview in the United States on Sunday night, Meghan can be seen stunning in a black dress, with her hair pinned up and crisp makeup. READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey interview to air on ITV next week Meghan Markle will chat with Oprah Winfrey alongside her husband Prince Harry.



Image: CBS

For the special occasion, Meghan opted for a black silk dress from Armani. The dress is called the Belted floral-print silk midi dress and sells for a whopping 3.375. Meghan Markle opted for an Armani dress for the interview.



Image: Armani

Although this is a plain dress, it has a lotus print on one shoulder, which many people think is perhaps no coincidence. The lotus flower generally symbolizes purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth. It’s possible that Meghan chose the dress to reflect a new chapter in her life and that of Prince Harry as they move to Los Angeles and look forward to welcoming their second child. Oprah Winfrey says “no topic is off limits” during a preview interview.



Image: Getty

Meghan also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana in the interview by wearing a special piece of jewelry that once belonged to her. Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet, which Meghan used to accessorize her outfit, is from Cartier, with a new version getting you around 12,000. Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles last year to start a new life.



Image: Getty

As of yet, it has not been confirmed whether the interview will air in the UK, but reports claim ITV has won a bidding for a bid to secure the show. The interview is said to air on ITV on Monday March 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET. READ MORE: Harry and Meghan open up on decision to leave UK in first Oprah interview clip







